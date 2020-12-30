BOYS
WEST RUSK 37, ELYSIAN FIELDS 28: Torami Dixon turned in a double-double night, lifting West Rusk to a 37-28 win over Elysian Fields.
Dixon finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds and added four steals and two assists for the Raiders, who led 17-13 at halftime and limited Elysian Fields to three points in the fourth quarter.
Carson Martin also snagged four steals to go with eight points and three rebounds. Andon Mata finished with seven points and five rebounds and Jaxon Farquhar added six points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Ford had three assists.
For Elysian Fields, Campbell White led with 11 points and Bradan Manning had eight points and seven rebounds.
MOUNT VERNON 58, WHITE OAK 56, OT: Mount Vernon rallied in the fourth quarter and then edged White Oak in overtime, 58-56.
White Oak led 39-37 after three.
For the Roughnecks, Carson Bower led with 19 points and six steals. Ben Jacyno finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Brian Williams chipped in seven points with four steals and Adrian Mumphrey had eight rebounds with three points.
White Oak visits Pine Tree at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
RUSK 60, GLADEWATER 53: Owen McCown led three players in double digits as Rusk grabbed a 60-53 win over Gladewater.
McCown finished with 22 points. Isaiah Ward and Kavesdion Tilley finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
For Gladewater, Kollin Lewis led with 19 points and Dennis Allen followed with 18. Eli Kates finished with seven, Tyrone Maddox five and K’Havia Reese four.
MCLEOD 70, UNION GROVE 51: Keldyn Schubert turned in a triple double as McLeod jumped ahead in the first quarter and rolled from there in a 70-51 home win over Union Grove.
Schubert finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and narrowly missed a quadruple double with seven steals for McLeod, who jumped to a 22-15 lead after the first quarter.
Nos Gryder followed with 14 points and Silas Murdock connected on four three-pointers for McLeod.
Matthew Bower led Union Grove with 15 points.
AVINGER 58, CAMPBELL 56, OT: Jacob Burleson hit a three at the buzzer to send it to overtime and Avinger completed its rally with a 58-56 win over Campbell.
Campbell led 21-4 after the first quarter and 37-31 after three quarters.
Cade Walker led with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Burleson followed with 19 points and Jaxon Neal had eight points and eight steals for Avinger, who host Bloomburg on Jan. 5.
GIRLS
HAWKINS 68, MOUNT PLEASANT 56: Makena Warren dropped a career high in points as Hawkins pulled away in the second half in a 68-56 win over Mount Pleasant.
Warren finished with 24 points for the Lady Hawks and added four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Lynli Dacus followed with 15 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Logan Jaco turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Hawkins, who led 30-28 at halftime.
Jordyn Warren finished with nine points, nine assists and nine rebounds and Tenley Conde added six points, six rebounds and two steals.
For Mount Pleasant, Jordan Hargrave finished with 15 points and Paris Beard chipped in 10.
WILLS POINT 46, PITTSBURG 43: Wills Point pulled away in the second half in a 46-43 win over Pittsburg.
The Lady Pirates led 24-21 at halftime before Wills Points took a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
For Pittsburg, Natalie Styles had 16 points, Elyssia Lemelle 11, Kyleigh Posey nine and Sanaa Hollins seven.
CARTHAGE 37, UNION GROVE 28: Carthage jumped ahead in the first quarter and held on from there in a 37-28 win over Union Grove.
For Union Grove, Carleigh Judd led with 14 points and Makena Littlejohn followed with seven.
Union Grove (14-1) visits White Oak at noon on Saturday.