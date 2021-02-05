BOYS
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 61, S. HILL 32: KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 16 points, Isaac Hoberecht was right behind with 15 and the Kilgore Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a 61-32 win over Spring Hill on Saturday.
Jake Thompson added 12 for Kilgore, which led 16-8 after one quarter and 33-15 at halftime. Bryson Parker scored six, Thomas Hattaway five, Jonathan Ross three and Javiora Easley and D VanZant two apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 41, SABINE 33: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks doubled up on Sabine in the first half, building a 20-10 lead, and held on for a 41-33 win over the Cardinals.
Landon Anderson scored 15 points and added six rebounds for White Oak. Gunner Solis added 12 points, Carson Bower five points and four assists, Adrian Mumphrey four points, Brian Williams three points and Ben Jacyno two points.
Breydan Pobuda had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the loss for Sabine (7-9, 6-4). Kaden Manning finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals, and David Robinson added six points and three rebounds.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 42, S. HILL 38: Miah Thomas recorded a double-double, AT Anderson just missed doing the same and the Lady Bulldogs held on for a 42-38 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Thomas had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and Anderson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Kilgore. Bryonne Brooks chipped in with six points, five rebounds and two steals.
Zailey McGee had nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Spring Hill. Kenzie Gee and Janie Bradshaw scored eight points apiece, Peyton Borens and Erin Gregson five apiece and Abby Caron three. Gee had four rebounds, Bradshaw three steals, Borens five rebounds and three steals and Carolann Bowles and Rachel Petree five rebounds apiece.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 68, P. GROVE 22: GILMER — Haylee Jordan paced Gilmer with 26 points, Madyson Tate joined her in twin figures scoring with 13 and the Lady Buckeyes coasted to a 68-22 win over Pleasant Grove.
Leslie Jones finished with nine points for Gilmer, which led 23-5 after one quarter and 43-12 at halftime. Raeven Harris had six points, LeLe Morton and Abbey Bradshaw four apiece and MaKenna Kaunitz, Grace McCowin and Lanie Pritchett two each. Jordan had 10 rebounds, Bradshaw eight and Jones five. Morton handed out eight assists and Tate added four, while Morton came up with nine steals, Jordan eight and Bradshaw five. Jordan also swatted six shots.
DISTRICT 15-3A
H. SPRINGS 37, DAINGERFIELD 27: DAINGERFIELD — Adriana Kennedy led the way with 22 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs nothed a 37-27 win over Daingerfield.
Sanariya Davis added five for Hughes Springs. Arielle Crowder and Karmen Searcy finished with three apiece, and Kylie McMillion and Sam Waller chipped in with two apiece.
Genesis Allen scored nine points in the loss for Daingerfield. Kyasia Williams and Anyha Ellison had four apiece, and Terry Gholston, Alexis Williams, Sanaa Fields, Brianna Durham and Natalie Beasley all scored two.
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 70, ATLANTA 30: OMAHA — Mya Heath drilled six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and four rebounds, leading the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas to a 70-30 win over Atlanta to earn a share of the district title.
Calli Osmon added 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals for the Lady Brahmas, who outscored Atlanta 35-6 in the middle two quarters to take control. Sissy Jones had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals, and Jailyn Smith finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Paul Pewitt (13-5, 10-2) will face New Boston at 6 p.m. on Monday at Liberty-Eylau in a seeding game.