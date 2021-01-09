COLLEGE
LETU 62, MCMURRY 53: LeTourneau University women’s basketball team beat McMurry, 62-53, Saturday to improve to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the American Southwest Conference.
Ajanae Thomas scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Keauna Whitfield had 18 points and eight boards for the YellowJackets, who won their fifth straight. Malacia Guy had seven assists, five points and two steals. Ty Moon scored seven points. Scruffy Hopkins added four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Destiny Mathews finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the War Hawks (0-5, 0-2). Taya Bridges added 13 points and six boards.
The YellowJackets shot 21 of 67 from the field. McMurry was 23 of 55.
LETU will play at Ozarks Thursday.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 49, LONGVIEW 24: Kenzie Willis scored 14 points, and the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 49-24 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Saturday.
Serenity Lewis and BreAsia Ivery added eight points apiece for the Lady Wildcats, who outscored Longview 23-10 in the final stanza.
Cree McLemore led the way for Longview with seven points. Brayleigh Mitchel ladded six, Desz'Nhiya Jackson five, T'Asia McGee three, Jakayla Morrow two and Amirah Alexander one.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 74, PARIS 47: PARIS - Haylee Jordan and Madyson Tate both dropped in 19 points for Gilmer, and the Lady Buckeyes coasted to a 74-47 win over Paris.
Leslie Jones added 11, MaKenna Kaunitz nine, Lanie Pritchett seven, LeLe Morton four, Raeven Harris three and Jaycee Harris two for the Lady Buckeyes. Jordan finished with a double-double, adding 14 rebounds and four blocks. Tate had six rebounds and four steals, and Morton chipped in with five assists and five steals. Kaunitz also handed out four assists.
BOYS
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 56, U. GROVE 54: BECKVILLE - J'koby Williams scored nine of his team-leading 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Beckville Bearcats held on for a 56-54 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Eli Ramsey added nine in a balanced attack for Beckville. Matt Barr and Ryan Harris had seven apiece, Jaden Mojica six, Gage Berry three and Kelvin Smith, Jaiden Slaughter and Jeremiah Steph one each.
Cooper Vestal had 23 points and Kole Burns 12 in the loss for Union Grove.
CARLISLE 69, HAWKINS 68: HAWKINS - Matthew Rigdon scored 25 points, Carlos DeLeon added 21 for the Indians and Carlisle rallied for a 69-68 win over Hawkins.
Jeramy Torres led Hawkins with 16 points. Dristun Pruitt added 13, and Paeton Smith, Zach Conde and Bryce Burns all finished with 12. Marshall White chipped in with three points. Torres grabbed 16 rebounds, Burns nine, Smith eight and Conde seven. Pruitt had five assists and Conde four.
NON-DISTRICT
GRACE 65, PITTSBURG 39: TYLER - Nathan Luce hit for 24 points to help power Grace Community to a 65-39 win over Pittsburg.
Luce was 5-for-5 from the free throw line and also dropped in a trio of 3-pointers. Luke Jenz added 10 points for the Cougars.
Jacob Graham led Pittsburg with 19 points. A'Myrion Gholston added 12.