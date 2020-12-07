HIGH SCHOOL
■ MT. PLEASANT 53, P. PEWITT 41: OMAHA — Paris Beard tossed in 20 points for Mount Pleasant, which outscored Paul Pewitt 28-16 in the middle two quarters en route to a 53-41 win.
Jailyn Smith had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Mya Heath added 11 points and four rebounds, Dazha Cooper six points and six rebounds and Sissy Jones six points, six rebounds and five steals.
COLLEGE WOMEN
■ LETU 87, NO. AMERICAN 53: Keauna Whitfield led the way with 18 points, and the LeTourneau YellowJackets posted an 87-53 win over North American on Saturday at Solheim Arena.
Whitfield also collected 12 rebounds and dished out five assists for the YellowJackets. Malacia Guy added 14 points and four assists, Flora Akingbade 13 points and seven rebounds and Briona Andrews 10 points and four rebounds.
A.J. Thomas chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Scruffy Hopkins added eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and a couple of steals. Faith Hudson finished with five points and five rebounds.
Makayla Patterson led North American with 18 points.
LeTourneau will return to action on Dec. 14 with a 3 p.m. contest at home against Mary Hardin-Baylor.
MEN
■ RICE 97, LETU 74: HOUSTON — The LeTourneau men dropped a 94-74 decision to Rice on Thursday in an exhibition game.
John Argue had 18 points, Deonte Jackson 16 and Andrew Eberhardt 11 in the loss for LETU. Arbgue also had nine rebounds, Kyle Matthews six rebounds and Jackson five assists.
Rice was paced by Max Fiedler with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
The LETU men will visit Houston Baptist on Dec. 14 for an exhibition game. Their next home game is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 against UMHB.