PRIVATE
HEAT 60, PARKER 31: MANSFIELD — Jordan Parker scored 24 points, topping 2,000 for her career, as Longview HEAT notched a 60-31 win over Parker-Tarrant Homeschool at the NCHBC Red River District Tournament on Saturday.
Jordan Parker added six assists, 13 rebounds and seven steals to her big day. Skye Cotton finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, Brailey Brown 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright four points and 15 rebounds, Laynie Walton three points and eight rebounds, Abbey Gallant two points an Jenna Parker nine assists, 10 rebounds and five steals.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 42, AVERY 28: AVINGER — Naomi Fountain led a balanced Lady Indian attack with 11 points, and Avinger used two big middle quarters to pull away for a 42-28 win over Avery.
Taygen Downs and Huda Hanan had nine points apiece for Avinger, which trailed 9-8 after one quarter before outscoring Avery 26-4 in the second and third quarters. Audra Fuller chipped in with seven points, and Samantha Chandler added six.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 51, H. SPRINGS 31: GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson and Hai’leigh Oliver combined for 39 points, leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 51-31 win over Hughes Springs.
Henderson led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five steals. Oliver finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Ebony Pipkin had six points, JaKiyah Bell four and Kamryn Floyd two. Bell pulled down nine rebounds and came up with seven steals, and Pipkin chipped in with four steals.
Adriana Kennedy finished with 15 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Sam Waller and Kylie McMillion added five points apiece, and Sanariya Davis, Arielle Crowder and Karmen Searcy all scored two for the Lady Mustangs.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TROUP 48, W. RUSK 44 (OT): TROUP — Bracey Cover connected for 19 points to help rally the Troup Tigers to a 48-44 overtime win over the West Rusk Raiders on Friday.
The Tigers (13-10, 4-6) outscored the Raiders 11-7 in the fourth quarter to since the game into OT tied at 42-42.
Cover hit six 3-pointers with Wood adding two. Davis and Castillo had one each.
Others scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (9), Blake Wood (8), Clayton Vickers (6), Matthew Castillo (4) and Easton Haugeberg (2).
West Rusk Raiders (7-13, 6-4) was paced by Torami Dixon (17), Jaxon Farquhar (10), Jimmie Harper (8), Andon Mata (6) and Geremiah Smith (3). Dixon also had 13 rebounds, two ssists and two steals. Farqhuar added eiht rebounds, Mata six rebounds, Carson Martin six assists and Smith four rebounds and two assists.