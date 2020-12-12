BOYS
KILGORE 60, CENTER 48: KILGORE — C.J. Ingram led the way with 17 points, Isaac Hoberecht (16) and Javiora Easley joined in in double figures and the Kilgore Bulldogs made a 10-point lead after one quarter stand up in a 60-48 win over the Center Roughriders.
Thomas Hattaway added nine for Kilgore, and Jake Thompson, Corey Rider, Davin Rider and Damarion VanZant all scored two points for the Bulldogs.
TATUM 62, ATLANTA 53: TATUM — Jayden Boyd recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and a huge third quarter by the Eagles lifted Tatum to a 62-53 win over Atlanta.
Aidan Anthony scored seven for Tatum, which trailed 29-25 at the half before outscoring the Rabbits 26-4 in the third. Decartiyay Allison, Kendall Williams and Markendrick Beall all scored six points, Haden Crowley five, Trey Fite four and Dalone Fuller two. Kendric Malone had four assists for the Eagles.
Daimion Collins scored 23 points in the loss for Atlanta.
HAWKINS 79, N. DIANA 25: DIANA — Bryce burns scored 18 points, Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt added 16 apiece for the Hawks and Hawkins rolled to a 79-25 win over New Diana.
Zach Conde finished with nine points for Hawkins, which led 17-2 after one quarter and 40-7 at halftime. Marshall White scored eight points, Drew Dacus four, Ryder Shelton and Paeton Smith three apiece and Micah Staruska two. Burns also collected 12 rebounds, with Conde, Pruitt and Shelton adding eight boards apiece. White, Conde and Smith had four assists apiece, Smith and Torres five steals each and Burns two blocks.
GIRLS
GILMER 55, KILGORE 40: GILMER — Madyson Tate tossed in 17 points, LeLe Morton (15) and Abbey Bradshaw (11) chipped in with double digits and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 55-40 win over Kilgore.
Jaycee Harris scored five points, Grace McCowin four and Raeven Harris three for Gilmer. . Jaycee Harris added 10 rebounds and Bradshaw eight. Morton had five assists, with McCown and Raeven Harris adding three apiece, and Mallory Tate, Morton, Bradshaw and Jaycee Harris all came away with two steals. Tate also blocked a couple of shots.
Miah Thomas scored 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and Skye Cotton finished with five points and eight rebounds.
BECKVILLE 51, HEAT 48: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats built a 7-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 51-48 win over Longview HEAT on Saturday.
McKinna Chamness scored 18, Emily Dean 11 and Amber Harris 10 for Beckville, with Hannah Sharpless adding seven, Baylie Seegers three and Reese Dudley two.
Chamness added eight rebounds, Dean nine and Harris 10. Harris also had five steals and four assists.
Jordan Parker finished with 24 points, three assists, three steals and six rebounds in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Jenna Parker four points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright seven rebounds, Abbey Gallant four points and seven rebounds and Laynie Walton two points and two steals.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS
HALLSVILLE 77, HENDERSON 52: HENDERSON — Benjamin Samples scored 15 points, Luke Cheatham and David Ruff added 13 apiece for the Bobcats and Hallsville rolled to a 77-52 win over the Henderson Lions.
Henderson led 15-11 after one quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Lions 48-26 over the next two frames to gain control.
Devin Phillips scored 19 in the loss for Henderson.
ORE CITY 60, HAWKINS 55: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid torched the nets for 34 points, Jeremy Kyle added 16 for the Rebels and Ore City notched a 60-55 win over Hawkins.
Luis Lara finished with seven points and Blake Coppedge three.
Marshall White finished with 16 points, Dristun Pruitt 15, Jeramy Torres nine, Paeton Smith seven, Ryder Shelton six and Zach Conde two in the loss for Hawkins. Conde led with six rebounds, and Smith had four steals.
GIRLS
KILGORE 51, A-GOLDEN 32: ALBA — Paced by 21 points apiece from Miah Thomas and AT Anderson, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 51-32 win over Alba-Golden on Friday.
Anderson earned a double-double with 15 points and a block, and Thomas chipped in with eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Skye Cotton added four points.
W. OAK 39, DAINGERFIELD 26: DAINGERFIELD — The White Oak Ladynecks outscored Daingerfield 27-16 after halftime to open District 15-3A play with a 39-26 win.
Alyssa Hall filled the stat sheet for White Oak with 17 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists. Payton Palmer added six points, five rebounds and eight steals, Anna Iske eight points and four rebounds and Whitni Rayson four points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
Terry Gholston had six points, four rebounds and three steals in the loss for Daingerfield. Alexis Williams added two rebounds, Sanaa Fields five points and two assists, Aaliyah Neal five points, Genesis Allen six points and 11 rebounds, Kyasia Williams four points and 11 rebounds and Anyha Ellison one rebound.
JEFFERSON 54, ARP 33: ARP — JaKayla Rusk dropped in 28 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs captured a 54-33 road win against Arp on Friday.
NeNe Burns added eight for Jefferson, which also got six points from Tierrani Johnson, four from Kristen Thomas and Iyanna Barnett and two apiece from DaNayia Thomas and T.J. Hood.
Abigail Nicholls scored 12 in the loss for Arp.
SALTILLO 49, P. PEWITT 29: OMAHA — Anna Reeder tossed in 22 points for Saltillo, which built a 24-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 49-29 win over Paul Pewitt.
Sissy Jones scored nine points and added six rebounds in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Jailyn Smith added five points and three rebounds, Shawni Cooper four points and five rebounds, Mya Heath four points and seven rebounds and McKayla Jackson four points and three steals.