GIRLS
S. HILL 65, Q. CITY 50: QUEEN CITY — Zailey McGee led four Lady Panthers into double figures with 15 points, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 65-50 win over Queen City.
Peyton Borens (13), Janie Bradshaw (12) and Kenzie Gee (10) all joined McGee in double digits, with Rachel Petree adding nine and Laila Thompson, Erin Gregson and Carolann Bowles scoring two each. McGee led with nine rebounds, adding five assists, two steals and a block. Borens finished with four rebounds and four steals, Gee six assists and five steals and Thompson four rebounds and two steals.
BECKVILLE 61, MARTINSVILLE 34: BECKVILLE — Amber Harris tossed in 20 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to a 61-34 win over Martinsville.
McKinna Chamness added 10 points and six rebounds for Beckville. Haley Straubie and Hannah Sharpless finished with seven points apiece, with Emily Dean adding six rebounds and Baylie Seegers three steals. Lexi Barr, Dean and Kiara Willis al scored four points, Seegers three and Korbyn Jones two.
HAWKINS 64, H. SPRINGS 35: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 64-35 win over Hughes Springs.
Laney Wilson added 13 points, four rebounds and two steals for Hawkins. Tenley Conde chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and four steals, Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren six points apiece, Makena Warren seven rebounds, five steals and three assists and Jordyn Warren five steals.
GLADEWATER 58, KILGORE 56: KILGORE — JaKiya Bell and Hai’leigh Oliver combined for 29 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears edged Kilgore, 58-56, on Friday.
Bell had 17 points, Oliver 12, Ebony Pipkin nine, Calice Henderson seven, Kamryn Floyd six, Kiyona Parker two and Cariesma Colbert one. Oliver and Bell added eight rebounds apiece, Henderson six and Floyd five. Bell had six steals and Oliver five.
Miah Thomas had 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson finished 18 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks, Skye Cotton four points and eight rebounds and Keke Roy four points.
PITTSBURG 71, DAINGERFIELD 24: PITTSBURG — Led by Elyssia Lemelle’s 15 points and double figure nights from Sanaa Hollins (13), Gabbi Brown (12) and Natalie Styles (10), the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 71-24 win over Daingerfield.
Kyleigh Posey added nine for Pittsburg, which led 30-5 after one quarter. Jada Peoples finished with six points, Kaitlyn Hernandez three and Melody Thompson two.
HEAT WINS 2: Longview HEAT earned wins over Regents (69-35) and Longview Christian School (75-18) on Friday.
Against Regents, Jordan Parker had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 assists, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jaelyn Cleveland added a double-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Brailey Brown finished with eight points, three assists and three rebounds, Maddie Wright five points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Abbey Gallant eight rebounds and two steals and Laynie Walton six points, four rebounds and three steals.
Jordan Parker had 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven steals against LCS. Cleveland recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks, Walton 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, Brown six points, four rebounds and two assists, Wright three rebounds and three steals and Gallant four points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
BROWNSBORO 59, NACOGDOCHES 34: NACOGDOCHES — The Brownsboro Lady Bears moved to 9-0 on the season with a 59-34 win over Nacogdoches.
Mekhayia Moore scored 23, Kentoya Woods 19 and Bayli Hooker 11 for Brownsboro.
BOYS
LUFKIN 52, HALLSVILLE 51: HALLSVILLE — Lufkin outscored Hallsville 19-11 in the second quarter and held on to win a close one, 52-51, on Saturday.
Benjamin Samples scored 23 in the loss for Hallsville, which led 17-12 after one quarter. Luke Cheatham had 10, Anthon McDermott nine, Taylor Sheffield four, Tanner Benson three and David Ruff.
Hallsville (5-3) will visit Lindale on Tuesday.
OC DROPS 2: The Ore City Rebels fell 49-45 against Hooks on Friday and 52-34 against Linden-Kildare on Saturday at home.
Against Hooks, Ryan Shastid had 31 points and Jeremy Kyle eight. Shastid had 18 and Kyle 12 on Saturday against Linden-Kildare.
HARMONY 64, HAWKINS 61: HAWKINS — Logan Baker scored 21 points, Boston Seahorn scored 14 — including four from the free throw line in overtime — as Harmony earned a 64-61 win over Hawkins.
Chris Arellano had 13 points for the Eagles, with Evan Patterson adding seven, Jax Wilburn five and Carson Helpenstill four. Seahorn was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe in overtime, and Helpenstill had all four of his poitns in the extra frame.
Paeton Smith had 15, Jeramy Torres 11 and Bryce Burns 10 in the loss for Hawkins.