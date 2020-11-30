WEEKEND RESULTS BOYS
■ HALLSVILLE 75, JACKSONVILLE 61: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples scored 19 points, Tanner Benson was right behind him with 18 and the Hallsville Bobcats earned a 75-61 win over the Jacksonville Indians.
Anthon McDermott added 12 for the Bobcats, who led 16-13 after one quarter and extended to lead to 44-29 at halftime.
Vitorian High had 35 and Lu’kidrian Williams 13 in the loss for Jacksonville.
■ HARLETON 55, ORE CITY 35: ORE CITY — The Harleton Wildcats notched a 55-35 win over Ore City, overcoming a 24-point, 14-rebound, 7-block performance by Ore City’s Jeremy Kyle.
Blake Coppedge had five points and Jordan Escamilla six for Ore City.
GIRLS
■ KILGORE 39, PINE TREE 28: Miah Thomas recorded a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, leading the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs past Pine Tree, 39-28.
A.T. Anderson added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Summer Hayden-Epps finished with five points, three steals and two rebounds for Kilgore. The Lady Bulldogs led 13-3 after one quarter and 23-10 at halftime.
Mariyah Furay scored 10 points in the loss for Pine Tree. D’Karia Woodard added five, Takiyah George four, Jayla Warren three and Emari Fluellen and Fyndi Henry two apiece.
■ HALLSVILLE 60, CRANDALL 52: HALLSVILLE — Paced by Catherine Warford’s 18 points and a double-double from Laikyn Smith, the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 60-52 win over Crandall.
Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hallsville, with Baylie Perkins adding nine points, Mallory Pyle eight and Abigail Fischer and Olivia Simmons four apiece.
■ CARTHAGE 55, GLADEWATER 52: GLADEWATER — Carthage rallied from an early deficit and used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to build a lead before holding on for a 55-52 win over Gladewater.
Hai’leigh Oliver and MaKayla Police scored 13 points apiece and JaKiyah Bell added 12 for Gladewater, which outscored Carthage 18-10 in the final stanza to keep it close.
Ebony Pipkin had nine points, Calice Henderson three and Kamryn Floyd two for Gladewater. Oliver added 10 rebounds and Henderson five, with Oliver also leading with six steals.
■ BROWNSBORO 81, RUSK 13: RUSK — Paris Miller led the way with 23 points, and Brownsboro improved to 7-0 on the year with an 81-13 win over Rusk.
Rebecca Rumbo had 16 points, Kentoya Woods 15 and Makhayia Moore 10 for Brownsboro, which led 24-3 after one quarter and 49-6 at halftime.
