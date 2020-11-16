BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 63, N. MESQUITE 52: MESQUITE — Caed Liebengood scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the opening quarter, leading the Longview Lobos to a 63-52 win over former district rival North Mesquite.
Liebengood added nine in the second frame and eight in the fourth for the Lobos, who also got eight points from Isaiah Johnson and six apiece from Isaiah Moore and Mario Washington.
Longview hosts Whitehouse at 5 p.m. today.
■ HALLSVILLE 67, KILGORE 53: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples scored 21 points, Jake Hall added 16 and the Hallsville Bobcats used a couple of big middle quarters to earn a 67-53 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Anthon McDermott added seven points and six rebounds for Hallsville. Taylor Sheffield led with seven assists, and David Ruff and Jake Hall had five rebounds apiece. Ruff added six points, Tanner Benson and Luke Cheatham five apiece, Trenton Smith three and Zachar Florence and Austin Almond two each.
Isaac Hoberecht scored 18, C.J. Ingram 15 and Jake Thompson 14 in the loss for Kilgore.
■ LCS 79, BLOOMBURG 40: Kollin Robinson led three Eagles into double figures with 22 points, adding 19 points and a steal for Longview Christian School in a 79-40 win over Bloomburg.
D.J. Daniels added 21 points, six rebounds and four steals and Symry Mitchell 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
GIRLS
■ SPRING HILL 41, BIG SANDY 30: Zailey McGee scored 13 points, Janie Bradshaw added nine for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill notched a 41-30 win over Big Sandy.
Abby Caron chipped in with six points, Erin Gregson four, Madison Schreiber three and Kenzie Gee, Rachel Petree and Carli Manasse two each. Carolann Bowles, Gee and McGee all had seven rebounds, Gee three assists and eight steals and McGee seven steals.
Chyler Ponder had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss for Big Sandy. Brylie Arnold added six points and three rebounds, Allie McCartney three points, Faith Watts two points, Breaunna Derrick three points and MaRyiah Francis two points.
■ LUFKIN 44, HALLSVILLE 36: HALLSVILLE — The Lufkin Lady Panthers pulled away in the fourth quarter to ern a 44-36 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Catherine Warford had 14 points, Laikyn Smith nine, Aubrey Marjason and Baylie Perkins four apiece and DaQuavia Lively three in the loss for Hallsville, which trailed 28-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
■ GILMER 66, WHITE OAK 33: GILMER — Haylee Jordan scored 20 points, Lanie Pritchett added 10 in a balanced Lady Buckeye scoring attack and Gilmer notched a 66-33 win over White Oak.
Leslie Jones had nine points, LeLe Morton eight, Madyson Tate six, Grace McCowin five, Raeven Harris four and Jaycee Harris and Abbey Bradshaw two apiece.
Tate had eight rebounds and Jordan seven. Raeven Harris and Morton finished with four assists apiece. Morton and Jordan had six steals apiece, with Raeven Harris adding five, and Jordan blocked three shots.
Alysa Hall scored 12 points and Renee Cook nine in the loss for White Oak.
■ HENDERSON 66, PITTSBURG 50: HENDERSON — Venecia Medford scored 13 points, Taylor Lybrand pulled down 13 rebounds and the Henderson Lady Lions earned a 66-50 win over Pittsburg.
Breniya Harkless and Sakaylon Roquemore came up with two steals apiece for the Lady Lions.
■ CARTHAGE 45, E. FIELDS 26: CARTHAGE — Alyssa Wallace and Ja’Kyra Roberts both recorded double-doubles for Carthage in a 45-26 win over Elysian Fields.
Wallace scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds, and Roberts finished with 12 points and 12 boards. Heaven Ingram chipped in with 10 points, and Jada Walton had eight deflections and six steals.
Carthage had 19 steals as a team and held EF to 17% shooting.
■ SABINE 70, OVERTON 20: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman tossed in 28 points, Ashlynn Davis joined her in double figures with 10 and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 70-20 win against Overton.
Maddie Furrh had nine points, Hailey Davis and Addy Gresham eight apiece, Mercedes Willett four, Callie Sparks two and Claudia Simmons one.
■ HARLETON 61, H. SPRINGS 34: HARLETON — Paiton Little led the way with 25 points as Harleton notched a 61-34 win over Hughes Springs.
Haylea Murray had 10 points, with Zabria Jackson and Kylie Dickerson adding six apiece, Meredith Sellers five, Ashanti Johnson four and Amber Hitt, Remington Stinebaugh and Katie Holliday two each.
Murray had seven steals, Johnson six rebounds and five steals, Holliday five rebounds and three assists and Karlee Cochran four steals.
■ U. GROVE 49, TROUP 5: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston led three Lady Lions into double figures with 18 points, and Union Grove rolled to a 49-5 win over Troup.
Makena Littlejohn added 13 points, Carleigh Judd 10, Gracie Winn four and Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts two apiece.
■ BROWNSBORO 66, JACKSONVILLE 16: JACKSONVILLE — Mekhayia Moore scored 15 points, Paris Miller 13 and Kentoya Woods 11 for Brownsboro as the Bearettes moved to 3-0 on the year with a 66-16 win over Jacksonville.