Carleigh Judd led with 21 points and Union Grove pulled away in the second half for a 56-40 win over White Oak.
Macey Alston followed with 19 points for Union Grove, who led 29-26 at halftime.
Makena Littlejohn finished with nine points for Union Grove.
JEFFERSON 64, TROUP 41: Ja’Kayla Rusk and Tierrani Johnson went for over 20 points in a 64-41 win for Jefferson over Troup.
Rusk had 25 points with five rebounds and three steals and Johnson had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assist and two steals.
Da’Navia Thomas finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists and Kristen Thomas had 11 rebounds to go with five points.
Jessica Minix had 16 points and Maddy Griffin 11 points for Troup.
Jefferson visits Tatum on Tuesday.
MCLEOD 72, CLARKSVILLE 17: Kaitlyn Cross led with 19 points as McLeod rolled to a 72-17 win over Clarskville to move to 5-0 in district play.
Chassie Gryder had 14 points and Gracie Lance 12 for McLeod. Cary May followed with eight and Sibbie Comer seven.
BOYS
TATUM 99, HARLETON 18: Jayden Boyd led 11 Eagles with points as Tatum rolled to a 99-18 win over Harleton.
Ty Bridges and Aiden Anthony followed with 13 points and Trey Fite had 11 for Tatum, who led 24-0 after the first quarter.
Markendrick Beall finished with nine points and Dalone Fuller eight for Tatum.
JEFFERSON 37, TROUP 29: Jefferson moved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in district with a 37-29 win over Troup.