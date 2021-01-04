BOYS
■ HALLSVILLE 52, TEXAS HIGH 50: Hallsville used a big second quarter to grab the lead and the Bobcats held on from there in a district win on the road at Texas High, 52-50.
The Bobcats led 16-15 after the first quarter and built a 10-point margin at halftime, 31-21.
Benjamin Samples and Anthon McDermott scored 14 points apiece for Hallsville. Luke Cheatham followed with 12 and Jai Locario chipped in six points.
David Ruff and Zachary Florence finished with four and two points, respectively.
Damion Augustus led Texas High with 11 points.
■ WHITE OAK 64, PINE TREE 46: Brian Williams turned in a big game as White Oak pulled away from Pine Tree in a 64-46 win.
Williams finished with a game-high 24 points and added five rebounds and five steals for the Roughnecks, who trailed 15-11 after the first quarter but led 26-22 at halftime. White Oak out-scored Pine Tree in the third quarter, 22-10.
Ben Jacyno added 12 points and Landon Anderson 11 for White Oak. Carson Bower had six assists to go with four points for the Roughnecks, who resume district action at home against Ore City at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Dealyn Evans had 18 points and DJ Rockwell followed with 10 for Pine Tree.
■ MCLEOD 92, CLARKSVILLE 51: Four McLeod players hit double digits in a 92-51 win over Clarksville.
Casey Smith led with 21 points. Silas Murdock and Keldyn Schubert followed with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Nos Gryder added 13 for McLeod.
GIRLS
■ TATUM 45, HARLETON 39: Trinity Edwards and Kayla Jones combined for 30 points as Tatum grabbed a 45-39 win over Harleton.
Edwards had a team-high 16 points and Jones followed with 14. Edwards added seven rebounds, four steals and three assists while Jones grabbed eight rebounds to go with five assists, six blocks and two steals.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez added seven points with four assists and Kerrigan Briggs finished with six points and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who moved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district.