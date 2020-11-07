TYLER 57, P. TREE 24: TYLER - Pine Tree build a 9-7 lead after one quarter, but Tyler dominated the final three frames en route to a 57-24 win over the Lady Pirates on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Tyler outscored the Lady Pirates 16-5 in the second to build a 23-14 lead, and then held a 24-10 advantage after the break.
D'Karia Woodard had 12 points in the loss for Pine Tree. Takiyah George finished with five points, Emari Fluellen three and Ryauna Garrett and Abby Short two apiece.
Pine Tree will visit Spring Hill on Tuesday.
S. HILL 57, W. RUSK 23: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers outscored West Rusk 37-10 in the middle two quarters to take control of things, opening the season with a 57-23 win over the Lady Raiders.
Zailey McGee had a 23-point, 10 rebound double-double to lead the way for Spring Hill. She also came away with two assists, four steals and a couple of blocks.
Peyton Borens (12) and Laila Thompson (10) joined McGee in double figures in the scoring department. Rachel Petree added eight points, and Brantley Coggins and Kenzie Gee added two points apiece. Petree had six rebounds, Borens five and Coggins four. Gee dished out seven assists and Borens four, and Gee finished with five steals.
JACKSONVILLE 63, HEAT 56: JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Maidens pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 63-56 win over Longview HEAT on Saturday.
HEAT led 42-39 heading into the final stanza before being outscored 24-14 in the final eight minutes.
Jordan Parker finished with 19 points, four assists, four rebounds, two blocks and five steals in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown added 14 points and two rebounds, Madi Wright two points and two rebounds, Jaelyn Cleveland 13 points, 15 rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker five points, six assists and four rebounds and Laynie Walton three points.
BROWNSBORO 81, GRAPELAND 19: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes opened up a 28-3 lead after one quarter and rolled an an 81-19 win over Grapeland to open the season on Saturday.
Mekhayla Moore scored 23 points, Paris Miller 22 and Kentoya Woods 10 for Brownsboro, which will visit Edgewood on Tuesday.
LATE THURSDAY
P. GROVE 48, DAINGERFIELD 24: DAINGERFIELD - Pleasant Grove built a 25-10 halftime lead en route to a 48-24 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers in the season opener for both teams.
Diamond Jeter had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss for Daingerfield. Sanaa Fields chipped in with three steals and two rebounds, Terry Gholston two assists and two rebounds, Alexis Williams two points and two reobunds, Anyha Ellison three rebounds, Kyasia Williams seven points, Genesis Allen two points and eight rebounds, Breanna Durham two points and Natalie Beasley one steal.
Daingerfield will visit Marshall on Tuesday.