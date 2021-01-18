COLLEGE
■ UT DALLAS 62, LETU 51: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team lost its first American Southwest Conference game of the season Saturday, falling at the University of Texas at Dallas, 62-51.
The YellowJackets (7-2, 3-1 ASC) sit in third place in the East Division of the conference race behind UT Dallas (7-2, 3-1) and East Texas Baptist, which beat UTD Thursday, and now own a 12-0 overall, 4-0 league record.
LETU trailed the entire way in a nip-and-tuck affair. The Jackets shot 35 percent from the field, while the Comets shot 33 percent.
Ajanae Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds to pace LeTourneau. Malacia Guy finished with 14 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Keauna Whitfield had 11 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and a block. Flora Akingbade grabbed 11 rebounds, and Briona Andrews scored six points.
Raenett Hughes was the only Comet in double figures. She finished with 20 points, 10 boards, five steals and three assists.
LeTourneau will play at Howard Payne 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS
■ GILMER 81, PITTSBURG 36: GILMER — Haylee Jordan recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks, leading the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to an 81-36 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Jordan also added two assists and two steals for Gilmer, which outscored Pittsburg 29-7 in the final quarter.
Madyson tate and MaKenna Kaunitz finished with 12 points apiece, Abbey Bradshaw six, Lanie Pritchett and Raeven Harris five each, Leslie Jones four and Jaycee Harris, Grace McCowin and LeLe Morton three apiece. Jones added nine rebounds, and Morton chipped in with seven assists and four steals.
Jada Peoples scored 12 points in the loss for Pittsburg.
■ H. SPRINGS 38, N. DIANA 26: HUGHES SPRINGS — Adriana Kennedy scored 24 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied for a 38-26 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Saturday.
Sam Waller and Sanariya Davis had four points apiece for Hughes Springs, and Kylie McMillion, Arielle Crowder and Amaunni Craver all scored two.
Sarah Yount had eight points, Asia Newsome seven, Callie Click six and Kamrin Woodall five in the loss for New Diana.
■ JEFFERSON 56, ARP 36: JEFFERSON — Da’Navia Thomas led the way for Jefferson with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 56-36 win over Arp.
Ja’Kayla Rusk had 12 points and two rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 14-3 after one quarter and 29-20 at the half. Kristen Thomas added eight points and nine rebounds, NeNe Burns six points and three rebounds, Iyanna Barnett five points, five rebounds and three steals and T.J. Hood two points.
Trinity Dixon paced Arp with nine points.
■ TATUM 25, E. FIELDS 16: TATUM — Summer Dancy-Vasquez tossed in seven points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 7-1 in district play (9-3 overall) with a 25-16 win over Elysian Fields.
Emma Wiley finished with six points, Kayla Jones and Trinity Edwards five apiece and Kerrigan Biggs two. Jones added six rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Wiley five rebounds, two steals and three assists, Edwards two steals, Jade Moore-Simon two rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez three rebounds, three steals and three assists and Biggs four rebounds. Brynlee Mims chipped in with a rebound.
BOYS
■ W. RUSK 50, HARLETON 34: NEW LONDON — Andon Mata scored 11 points, Torami Dixon and Carson Martin added 10 apiece and the West Rusk Raiders used two big middle quarters to earn a 50-34 win over Harleton.
Jaxon Farquhar had seven points, and Geremiah Smith, Jimmie Harper and Omarion Anthony all chipped in with four points for the Raiders. Farquhar had nine rebounds, Dixon eight and Mata five. Smith finished with five assists and three steals, Harper four steals and Dixon three assists, four steals and five blocks.