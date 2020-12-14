BOYS
■ LINDALE 64, WHITE OAK 35: LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles used big first and fourth quarter runs to hand the White Oak Roughnecks a 64-35 setback on Saturday.
Lindale led 14-3 after one, and later outscored the Roughnecks 23-6 in the fourth period.
Gunner Solis had nine points in the loss for White Oak. Carson Bower added six, Landon Anderson and Brian Williams five apiece, Adrian Mumphrey four points and five rebounds and Ben Jacyno and Hayden Craig three points apiece.
■ HARMONY WINS 2: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles picked up wins over Longview Christian School on Friday (78-34) and Grand Saline on Saturday (61-41).
Against LCS, Logan Baker scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to pace Harmony. Chris Arellano added 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals, Evan Patterson 12 points and six rebounds, Boston Seahorn 11 points, 12 assists and nine steals, Carson Helpenstill eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Jax Wilburn seven points and Dallin Seahorn two points.
Baker scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds in the win over Grand Saline. Boston Seahorn finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Arellan ofour points, nine rebounds and seven steals, Patterson four points and Dallin Seahorn one point and two assists.
GIRLS
■ GLADEWATER 54, W. RUSK 50: NEW LONDON — Kamryn Floyd scored 11 points, Hai’leigh Oliver, JaKiyah Bell and Calice Henderson all added 10 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater held on for a 54-50 win over West Rusk.
Kiyona Parker scored eight, Cariesma Colbert and Teya Grooms two apiece and Sydney Spurlock one for Gladewater, which led 44-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bell led with seven rebounds and seven steals. Oliver added five steals, and Henderson came up with four steals.
■ H. SPRINGS 58, MAUD 16: MAUD — Adrian Kennedy tossed in 16 points to pace the Lady Mustangs, and Hughes Springs built a commanding 27-11 lead before closing strong for a blowout 58-16 win over Maud.
Sanariya Davis scored nine points for Hughes Springs, which outscored Maud 31-5 in the second half — including a 15-0 run in the final eight minutes. Kyleigh Wilson scored eight points, Amaunni Craver and Kylie McMillion six apiece, Ariel Crowder four and Karmen Searcy three.
Haley Yates scored seven points to pace Maud.
COLLEGE MEN
■ LETU DROPS 2: The LeTourneau University YellowJackets dropped a pair of exhibition games over the weekend, falling 103-60 in Houston to Texas Southern and 107-65 to Sam Houston State in Huntsville.
Against Texas Southern, Deonte Jackson and John Argue had 12 points apiece, with Andrew Eberhardt adding 11 for the YellowJackets. Kyle Matthews led with seven rebounds, also adding three assists. Jackson added three assists.
Argue and Eberhardt had 13 apiece, Justin Moore 10 and Kyce Wilson nine in the loss to Sam Houston. Argue added nine rebounds and two blocks, and Jackson finished with eight points and six assists.
LeTourneau is schedule to host Howard Payne at 3 p.m. today at Solheim Arena.