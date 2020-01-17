It was a good day to be Nate West and an even better day to be part of the LeTourneau Yellowjacket basketball team.
West came into Saturday’s American Southwest Conference contest against Howard Payne at Solheim Arena standing at the doorstep of historical hierarchy.
The Houston native was 17 points shy of becoming the all-time leading scorer in the 25-year history of the ASC. He was also a dozen assists away from becoming LETU’s most generous hardwood philanthropist.
When it was all said and done, West more than did his part, finishing with 25 points and 13 assists. Collectively, the rest of the Yellowjackets did their part as well in a convincing 107-87 hammering of Howard Payne.
The 20-point blowout improves LETU to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in ASC action. In addition to West’s 25 points, Plano sophomore Korrin Taylor had 19 points, Houston freshman John Argue and Pearland sophomore Andrew Eberhardt each netted 18 and Houston junior Justin Moore finished with 12.
West, however, was man of the hour following the decided drubbing. Surrounded by a flock of fans, friends and family, West was more than happy to pose for photos and accept congratulations.
“I never ever thought this would happen. I just came here to play basketball and have a good time,” West said afterward. “I could never envision I’d be the number one scorer in ASC history. It’s really a special moment.”
When asked which of the two newly-established records meant the most to him, West was more inclined to talk about his team’s accomplishment that day.
“I just want to be remembered the most for winning as a player. The assists mean a lot to me because I’ve got good teammates and there’s no point in not taking advantage of their talents as well,” said West.
West broke the records on successive trips down the court in the second half. He saved a ball from going out of bounds and flung it to Argue who dropped the first of his two 3-pointers at 13:40.
The scoring record went by the boards when West parlayed a 3-point launch into an eventual 4-point play at 12:50 as LETU stretched its lead over Howard Payne to 74-61. Went finished four of seven from beyond the arc and LETU rained down 11 trifectas in total.
During a media break at 11:25, West was recognized for his two landmark accomplishments.
After a first half of five lead changes and eight ties, the Yellowjackets began to pull away thanks to 57.1% shooting in the second half. This after LETU connected on a sizzling 52.6% in the opening 20 minutes.
LETU coach Dan Miller, in his sixth season at the helm of the program, was glad to see West achieve both records in front of the home crowd at Solheim Arena. He was equally pleased that his Jackets won for the second time in a row after splitting their first four games in ASC play.
“Nate means so much to this program on and off the court. The way he carries himself. The way he puts in hours of work in the gym when no ones watching. In the classroom he’s a 3.0 student and he stays humble,” Miller remarked. “I feel great about getting a boost from Korrin Taylor today. I like our depth and we just have to keep taking steps because our conference is so good. There’s no letdowns and you can’t be casual in conference play.”
Howard Payne (1-15, 0-7) got 22 points from Jase Miguez and 21 points from Jacob Smith.
LETU is at Belhaven on Thursday.
WOMEN
■ LETU 73, HOWARD PAYNE 52: Rosebud junior Keauna Whitfield tallied 17 points to led a quartet in deuces as the LETU women pulled away from a four-point halftime lead to notch a 73-52 decision over Howard Payne.
Richmond sophomore Micayla Milkulski finished with 14 points, Itasca freshman Malacia Guy netted 12 and Hercules, California’s Vanessa Cruz posted 11.
LETU improves to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the ASC, while HP drops to 6-10 and 2-5.
The women are at Belhaven on Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. start.