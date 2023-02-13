HALLSVILLE - District 15-3A runner-up White Oak traveled to Hallsville’s gym for Monday night’s Class 3A Region II girls basketball bi-district playoff game against District 16-3A three-seed Waskom, but its seven-point halftime lead didn’t hold in a season-ending 42-39 loss.
The Ladynecks finished their 2022-2023 season with a 24-9 record, while the Lady Wildcats will bring a 20-11 mark to an area round matchup against District 14-3A champ New Boston or 13-3A four-seed Mineola later this week.
“Turnovers, that’s what killed us,” White Oak girls basketball head coach Dee Lewis said of his team’s opening round playoff loss on Monday. “The second half of not taking care of the ball, it nipped us pretty quick.”
“The overall effort, I can’t be more proud of these girls,” he added. “They’ve been on a mission since day one. Last year, we won two games. This year, we won 24.”
Defense was tight as the game began because a basket wasn’t allowed for nearly four minutes. Tiea Chatman eventually broke up the streak with back-to-back field goals between the 4:02 and 3:44 marks of the first quarter. She then added a corner three at the 3:20 mark to give Waskom an early 7-0 lead.
Whitni Rayson finally provided a White Oak answer when she made both her free throw attempts to cut Waskom’s advantage to five points with 2:23 remaining in the opening quarter.
Emma Nix then made shots from three-point and two-point range to tie the score at the 31.6 mark of the period, and Bella Baker’s late three gave White Oak a 10-7 advantage before the end of the frame.
Baker and Rayson both produced an early second quarter field goal to give the Ladynecks a 14-7 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Ladaija Thomas’ basket eventually snapped White Oak’s 14-0 run 19 seconds later, but her team was outscored 10-8 before halftime.
Waskom faced a 24-17 deficit as the second half began, but it stormed back with a 13-4 third quarter scoring edge, and owned a 30-28 edge before the game’s final frame.
Chatman led the Lady Wildcats’ charge with eight of her game-high 20 points, Jaynai Miles and Savanna Thomas both provided a field goal during the stretch, and Thomas made a free throw, while the Ladynecks only received a shot from Nix and Rayson.
Waskom’s lead was cut to one point when White Oak’s Elyse Paiz drained a three-ball at the 1:21 mark of the fourth quarter, but Makayla Jeter’s back-to-back free throw attempts with 22.4 seconds to play finished off the Lady Wildcats’ three-point win.
In the loss, White Oak was led by Nix’s 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Baker’s 10 points and two rebounds. Rayson added eight points, Anna Iske five and Paiz three.
Iske also had 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Rayson added nine rebounds, and Karlyn Jones finished with four assists.