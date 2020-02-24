CLASS 3A
■ WINNSBORO 66, DAINGERFIELD 35: PITTSBURG — Winnsboro jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter, built a 38-12 halftime cushion and rolled to a 66-35 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers on Monday in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal contest.
Jaclyn Garrett led the way for Daingerfield with 15 points, Kiara Robinson added nine points and six rebounds, TaQuazia Latchinson six points and five rebounds, Mikayla Roberson four points, four blocks and four steals and Mon’trevia Durham one point and two assists.
The Lady Tigers end the season with a 22-7 record.
LATE SATURDAY
■ HEAT 68, THESA 37: FORT WORTH — Jordan Parker dropped in 39 points to lead the way for Longview HEAT in a 68-37 win over THESA Riders in the Big South Regional Tournament Championship game.
Parker also had seven steals, five rebounds and three assists for HEAT, which led 19-7 after one quarter and 30-14 at halftime.
Jaden Parker added four rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker six points, three assists, three rebounds and five steals, Madi Wright two rebounds and two steals, Suzannah Neal eight points and eight rebounds and Tanner Stovall five points, four rebounds and two steals.
FROM STAFF REPORTS