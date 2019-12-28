GIRLS
HAWKINS
■ LADY PANTHERS BRING HOME 3RD PLACE: HAWKINS — Zailey McGee tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers coasted to a 48-25 win over Cumberland Academy to win third place at the Hawkins Tournament on Saturday.
McGee, only a sophomore, was a force on the offensive boards with five caroms. The quartet of Marissa Seyer, Madison Schreiber, Valerie Ferrell and Ashlee Blake all netted a half dozen points.
J’Dee Stovall and Amirah Alexander each had four points, while Peyton Borens dropped a trey, Rachel Petree added a deuce and Lexie White finished with one point.
■ LADY HAWKS TAKE TOP HARDWARE: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks claimed the Championship title of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops for the second year in a row with a 60-55 victory over Paul Pewitt.
Hawkins placed three players in double figures. Lynli Dacus and Maken Warren both had a double-double for Hawkins. Dacus finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists. Warren finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals. Logan Jaco scored 15 points and had 4 rebounds.
For Paul Pewitt, Sissy Jones scored 23 points and Mya Heath 12 points.
HALLSVILLE
■ PINE TREE TAKES IT ON THE CHIN TWICE: HALLSVILLE — Malaeka Wilson’s game-high 13 points weren’t enough in the Pine Tree Lady Pirates’ 54-36 defeat against the Daingerifield Lady Tigers early Saturday.
A combined 22 points from Brooke Everest and Shelby Steen lifted the Lindale Lady Eagles to a 43-28 win in Pine Tree’s second game.
Kameron Polk’s 10 points led the way for the Lady Pirates.
■ DAINGERFIELD 54, PINE TREE 36: HALLSVILLE — Racing out to a 20-6 first quarter lead, the Daingerfield Lady Tigers were never challenged, coasting to a 54-36 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates here Saturday morning.
Jaclyn Garrett turned a double-double for Daingerfield with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiara Robinson added 12 points, four boards, three steals along with an assist and steal. Mikayla Roberson, also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 steals. She added five rebounds and six blocks.
■ OTHER SCORES FROM HALLSVILLE TOURNAMENT: Tyler Lee 41, Mineola 34; Lindale 42, Kilgore 32; Pleasant Grove 48, Longview 42; Gilmer 48, Hallsville 35; Pleasant Grove 63, Marshall 30; Jasper 49, Longview 42; Carthage 55, Greenville 46; Tyler Lee 53, Gilmer 42; Mineola 54, Mount Pleasant 38; Carthage 65, Hallsville 40; Jasper 57, Kilgore 36; Marshall 49, Mount Pleasant 46; Daingerfield 60, Greenville 50
MOUNT VERNON
■ HARMONY WORKS A SPLIT: MOUNT VERNON — The Harmony Lady Eagles gained a split here Saturday at the Mount Vernon Tournament.
Harmony scored a 61-25 win over Rivercrest in the opener before dropping a 38-25 verdict to host Mount Vernon in the second contest.
Kinzee Settles’ 22 points propelled the Lady Eagles to their 30-plus point rout of Rivercrest in their initial bout. Kaylee Clemen added 10 points and Lanie Trimble added seven steals.
Jenci Seahorn and Dacey Dawson each netted five points in the 13-point setback to Mount Vernon.
WEWOKA
■ GLADEWATER FALLS IN CONSOLATION: WEWOKA, Okla. -- The Gladewater Lady Bears traveled north of the Red River to compete on the hardwood and dropped a 76-55 decision to tourney host Wewoka.
Victoria Perry paced a trio in twins for Gladewater with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ebony Pipkin also pulled a double-double with 12 points and 11 caroms, while Haileigh Oliver netted an additional 10 points.
BROWNSBORO
■ CHAPEL HILL WALLOPS WESTWOOD: BROWNSBORO — Jenea Travier led a balanced Lady Bulldog attack as Chapel Hill pounded Palestine Westwood 67-19 at the Brownsboro Classic Saturday.
Chapel Hill had all it needed in the first period with a 24-point explosion. The Lady Bulldogs took a 37-9 lead to the break and were never headed.
TENAHA
■ TATUM’S LADY EAGLES TOPPLE SABINE: TENAHA: Essence Allen had 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals as the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 54-45 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals at the Tenaha Tournament.
BOYS
PARIS
■ KILGORE NABS GOLD CHAMPIONSHIP: PARIS — Jermiah Hoskins dropped 13 points as the Kilgore Bulldogs were able to outlast the Pine Tree Pirates 41-35 to win the Gold Championship of the Paris Holiday Tournament.
After a slow start to the first quarter, Pine Tree clung to a 16-14 lead at the half. Kilgore used a 17-point third to take a 31-23 advantage to the final eight minutes.
HAWKINS
■ HARMONY FALLS IN 3RD PLACE GAME: HAWKINS — A furious fourth-quarter surge came up a little short as the Harmony Eagles dropped a 50-44 decision to the Trinity Titans in third-place action at the Hawkins Tournament.
The Eagles erupted for 20 points in the last eight minutes and made a game of it. Logan Baker netted 14 points and dropped three 3s to go along with nine boards. Matthew Scott followed with 11 points, while Jax Wilburn drained three extras and handed out five assists.
TENAHA
■ ROUGHNECKS WIN ONE IN OT: TENAHA — Carson Bower’s layup sent the game into overtime as the White Oak Roughnecks held on for a 52-50 win over Tenaha’s JV at the Tenaha Holiday Tournament.
Bower was high point for the Roughnecks with 13, while Gunner Solis was right behind with nine.
LAPOYNER
■ BIG SANDY BAGS TWO WINS: LAPOYNER — Joshua Shipman was unstoppable as the Big Sandy Wildcats collected two victories Saturday in the Lapoyner Christmas Tournament.
Shipman poured in 20 points as Big Sandy held off a late run by Edgewood to take a 55-48 decision. Carter Oswalt added 14 points and Dakari Menefee pitched in 12 points.
In morning action, Shipman and Brian Pullum each netted 13 points as Big Sandy slipped by Shelton 44-34.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
■ LETU RALLY FALLS SHORT: LeTourneau University’s women’s basketball team’s late comeback bid fell short to Benedictine in the LETU Holiday Classic. The YellowJackets fell, 63-55.
The Jackets (3-5) trailed 51-33 after three quarters, but made a late charge to trim a 20-point deficit down to four.
Keauna Whitfield scored 17 points and had six rebounds and two steals for the YellowJackets.