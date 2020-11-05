RICHARDSON - LeTourneau University men's basketball team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll.
The YellowJackets received 110 points and two of the 24 first place votes, as voted on by the league's head coaches and directors of athletic communications and sports information. LeTourneau was picked behind the University of Texas at Dallas, which garnered 139 points and 20 first place votes.
LETU won the ASC Championship Tournament a year ago with a 23-6 overall, 13-3 league record, while the Comets captured the league regular season title, going 22-7, 14-2.
East Texas Baptist was picked third in the six-team East after picking up the remaining two first place votes and 102 points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was chosen to win the West after earning 111 points and seven first place votes. Hardin-Simmons is second with 104 points and six first place votes. Concordia Texas was slotted third with 101 points and two first place votes, while Sul Ross State grabbed nine first place votes and 99 points in the six-team division.
LeTourneau guards Justin Moore and Andrew Eberhardt and forward John Argue were named to the East's preseason watch list.
The Jackets are set to open the season 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at home against Sul Ross State.