Nate West’s storied career at LeTourneau gained a few more highlights on Thursday night in the second-to-last home game of his career.
With the season that West is having, that’s saying something.
LeTourneau’s lone senior dropped a career-high 47 points and added a career steal mark as the YellowJackets pulled away early in a 91-76 win over Louisiana College in American Southwest Conference action at Solheim Arena.
In Thursday’s opener, strong play early from Vanessa Cruz — the YellowJacket women’s lone senior — sparked a total-team dismantling of the Wildcats in a 77-61 win.
Both squads, who have clinched berths in the ASC tournament beginning Feb. 27, close out the regular season on Saturday at Solheim Arena.
The YellowJacket women (13-11, 9-6) open doubleheader action against Belhaven at 1 p.m. with the YellowJacket men (19-5, 12-3) to follow.
West and Cruz will be honored after the conclusion of the women’s contest.
MEN
West, the ASC career leader in points among other accolades and records, went off from everywhere on the court in a 37-point second half for the YellowJackets, who used an early 10-0 run to keep the Wildcats, fighting for a spot in the conference tournament, at arms length.
The senior went 7-of-9 from 3-point range and added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals with the first two takeaways putting him in sole possession of LeTourneau’s career steal mark. He finished 12-of-12 from the free-throw line for the YellowJackets, who led 34-26 at halftime.
John Argue and Korrin Taylor followed with double-digit nights as well, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Argue added nine rebounds to his night.
Justin Moore, the reigning ASC East Player of the Week, finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists for LeTourneau, who shot 41 percent overall and had a 20-12 assist-to-turnover mark.
Argue had a putback and a three off a Moore assist in an early 10-0 run for LeTourneau. The Wildcats, led a 13-point night from Donald Calais, one of five players with at least eight points, trimmed it down to a 5-point deficit late in the first half.
West sparked a big second half on the first possession with a steal and a bucket. Taylor got hot in an 11-2 run from LeTourneau that put the YellowJackets up by a 19 points with 14:05 left.
Then the hits from West kept coming.
He followed a falling 3-pointer from deep with a nifty assist to Warren Richardson and kept the triples coming the rest of the way to send the YellowJackets into the regular-season finale one win from a 20-win campaign.
WOMEN
Cruz did most of her damage from a 12-point, six-assist, five-steal night early, giving way to a total-team effort the rest of the way in the YellowJackets’ dominant 77-61 win.
Keauna Whitfield led three players in double digits and nine YellowJackets with points in a 20-point niht.
Micayla Mikulski followed with 16 points ahead of 12 from Cruz.
Scruffy Hopkins led with seven rebounds, matching the output from Jordan McClenton in an area the YellowJackets dominated, 58-40. LeTourneau also outscored the Wildcats in the paint, 36-26.
Bailey Lightfoot knocked down a corner three at the buzzer to put LeTourneau up 22-14 after the first quarter. Whitfield had a 10-point second quarter to send the YellowJackets into the locker room up 42-26 at halftime.
The third quarter was all LeTourneau after a quarter-opening three from Cruz to spark a dominant 20-2 run for a 62-28 lead. Mikulski had a bucket off a steal and assist from Cruz and capped the run with a three-point play.
From there, LeTourneau cleared the bench and cruised to victory from there.