BoysST. MARY’S 64, PCA 55: Taylor Darnell tossed in a season-high 32 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the St. Mary’s Knights earned a 63-55 win over Trinity Christian Academy of Paris.
John Brogan added 15 points for the Knights.
The Knights improved to 8-5 with the win.
Both St. Mary’s teams will be back in action at home Friday when they host Longview Christian School, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow.
HAWKINS 66, ARP 47: HAWKINS — Derek Hollman and Brayden Givens both recorded double-doubles for Hawkins, and the Hawks moved to 9-4 on the year with a 66-47 win over Arp.
Hollman had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Givens added 15 points, 10 rebounds and a couple of blocks for the Hawks. Boston Conner chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds, seven steals and two assists. Marshall White and Larry Moungle added six points apiece, JC Murray and Paul Smith four points apiece and Brendan Elkins and Toby Gwin two points each.
GirlsHALLSVILLE 50, T. HIGH 40: Aubrey Marjason and Teagan Hill dominated the paint with twin double-doubles as the Hallsville Ladycats opened District 15-5A play with a 50-40 win over Texas High.
Marjason had 19 points and Hill 11, and both Ladycats pulled down 10 rebounds. Rylie Manshack added eight points, and Hope Miles finished with four points and four blocks.