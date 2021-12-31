GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 44, VAN 42: HALLSVILLE — In overtime, the Hallsville Ladycats held on for a 44-42 win over the Van Lady Vandals.
The score was tied at 39 apiece after regulation play.
Teagan Hill paced Hallsville with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Catherine Warford added 14 points, Aubrey Marjason and Eristia Owens six apiece and Hailey Brown one.
TATUM 43, TROUP 22: Tatum faced a 7-3 deficit after Friday’s opening quarter, but outscored Troup 40-15 over the final three frames to earn a 43-22 home district win. The Lady Eagles improve to 13-6 on the season and 3-0 in District 16-3A play.
Trinity Edwards led the home charge with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Aundrea Bradley earned 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Emma Wiley contributed nine points.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez produced seven points, Jade Moore-Simon recorded four points, and Rhianna Harris finished with one point.
JEFFERSON 46, WASKOM 42: Jefferson trailed 24-19 at halftime on Friday, but outscored Waskom 27-18 in the second half to earn a 46-42 win.
Da’Navia Thomas led the charge with 16 points and three rebounds, and T.J. Hood contributed 14 points and three rebounds. Kristen Thomas also stepped up with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jefferson’s scoring was wrapped up by Iyanna Barnett’s four points and six rebounds, and Jordyn Davidson’s two points and three rebounds.
BOYS
TATUM 62, TROUP 38: Tatum outscored Troup in all four quarters of Friday afternoon’s 62-38 road win. The Eagles now own a 12-4 season record and a 1-0 record against District 16-3A opponents. They will hit the court again when they travel to Harleton on Tuesday.
Jayden Boyd led Tatum with 23 points, and Kendric Malone contributed 11 points.
Kendall Williams and Ty Bridges both recorded six points, Drake Walton, Aidan Anthony and Jordan Chambers earned four points, and Tiki Lloyd and Tydarius Webb finished the game with two points.
Troup was guided by Trae Davis’ 10 points and Trevor Padia’s seven points.
BROWNSBORO 30, B. HILL 28: Brownsboro (17-3) faced a 21-19 deficit after the third quarter on Friday, but outscored The Brook Hill School (19-4) 11-7 in the final period to earn a 30-28 win.
Michael Fitzgerald led the Bears with nine points, Gekyle Baker earned eight points, both Aidan Hardin and Jordan Hoover contributed four points, Lane Epperson recorded three points, and Tanner Ballard finished the outing with two points.
Brownsboro will return to action during Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Pittsburg.
B. SANDY 55, T.K. GORMAN 46: BIG SANDY — Malijah Francis knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and six rebound to lead the Big Sandy Wildcats to a 55-46 win over T.K. Gorman.
Sean Gregory had 14 points and five assists, A.J. Johnson 11 points and six steals and Blake Wilson nine points for Big Sandy, which moves to 8-7 with the win.
COLLEGE
KC WINS 2: EUNICE, La. — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers returned from the holiday break to win twice at the LSU-Eunice Classic.
KC (11-2) defeated Pensacola (62-55) on Thursday and knocked off Temple (65-56) on Friday.
The Lady Rangers, 2-0 in conference play, will return to action on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. contest at home against Trinity Valley at Masters Gymnasium.
LATE THURSDAY GIRLS
LINDALE 58, HAWKINS 52: HAWKINS — Lindale claimed the championship in the Hawkins Tournament with a 58-52 win over the host Lady Hawks.
Brenley Philen scored 17 points, Brooke Everest 11 and Maggie Spearman 13 for Lindale.
Lynli Dacus paced Hawkins with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jordyn Warren added 11 points and five rebounds, Carmen Turner nine points, Makena Warren eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, Tenley Conde seven points and seven rebounds, Laney Wilson two points, four rebounds and two assists and Taetum Smith three points.
N. DIANA 57, AVERY 24: The New Diana Lady Eagles opened up a 20-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 56-24 win over Avery.
Amber Hitt scored 15 points and added two rebounds and three steals for New Diana. Rylee Camp finished with 11 points, four rebounds and eight steals, and Katherine Yount, Sarah Yount and Alexis Miller all scored 10 points.
Katherine Yount added 10 steals, and Sarah Yount and Miller had four steals apiece.
BOYS
MCLEOD 40, DETROIT 35: MCLEOD — Tyler Williams (11) and Kannon Dempsey (10) combined for 21 points to lead McLeod past Detroit, 40-35.
Mason Teer added five for McLeod, which also got four apiece from Braden Parker and Preston Bishop and three each from Henry Teer and Brennan Penny.