CLASS 5A
MT. PLEASANT 46, H. PARK 44: TYLER - Payton Chism's driving basket at the buzzer led Mount Pleasant to a 46-44 triumph over Highland Park in a Class 5A Region II regional quarterfinal at Tyler High gym.
Chism scored a game high 17 points, including the last six for the Tigers, to advance to the regional semifinals later in the week. Mount Pleasant will face either Frisco Memorial or Lucas Lovejoy at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Garland.
Freshman Reggie Webster added 7 points for Mount Pleasant.
CLASS 3A
JEFFERSON 57, WASKOM 47: HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross dropped 23 points to lead his Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Waskom Wildcats in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Hallsville High School.
The Bulldogs advance with an overall record of 25-10 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with a final record of 21-9.
Jakardan Davidson was next in line in scoring for Jefferson with 11 points. Chris Love dropped in nine points while CJ Bowman and Dylan Washington each scored six points. Eric Burns finished the night with two points.
Jayvis Jones led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points. Diego Smith was right behind him with 16. Zay Thomas and Tyler Davis each scored three points while Daveon Williams scored two.
The Bulldogs will take on the winner of Ponder and Madison in the Regional Semifinals on Friday.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 85, TENAHA 60: CARTHAGE - D.J. Rockwell scored 21 points to go along with four assists, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled into the Class 2A regional tournament with an 85-60 win over Tenaha at Panola College.
Jayden Mojica added 18 points for Beckville, which also got 14 points, 15 rebounds and three assists from Ryan Harris and 11 points, five rebounds and six assists from J'Koby Williams.
Ja'Tyrian Moore scored 20 points with five assists and four steals to lead Tenaha. Trindon Clairborne scored 14, and Brikelian Kenney scored 12 for the Tigers.
Beckville (31-4) will take on Frankston (27-7) in a Region III semifinal matchup at Athens High School on Friday. Tip-off set for 8 p.m.