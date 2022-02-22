BoysCLASS 5A
JACKSONVILLE 60, HALLSVILLE 52: TYLER — Hallsville’s boys basketball season came to an end at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium where in a 60-52 loss to the Jacksonville Indians the area round of the playoffs.
Hallsville ends its season with an overall record of 29-6, the most wins in school history. Jacksonville advances with a record of 27-6.
Luke Cheatham led the Bobcats in scoring with 25 points. Next in line were Anthon McDermott with 11 and DQ Harrison with nine. Kamron Gaut scored eight points while Taylor Sheffield scored five. Jake Hall and Zachar Florence each finished the night with two points.
Karmelo Clayborne was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Vito High scored 15 and Jermaine Taylor tossed in 12 points. Devin McCuin scored 10 while Davarian Boyd recorded four point.
MT. PLEASANT 50, TYLER 41: Turnovers felled Tyler High again on Tuesday in the Lions’ playoff opener.
Mount Pleasant took advantage of the Lions’ 23 miscues en route to a 50-41 Class 5A bi-district basketball game at Panther Gymnasium on the campus of Spring Hill High School.
The Tigers (22-9) advance to area to meet either Red Oak or Royse City later this week. The Lions, under first-year coach Justin Johnson, conclude their season at 19-14.
Mount Pleasant junior guard Payton Chism led the Tigers with 21 points, including 12 of 13 at the free throw line. As a team MP was 20 of 25 at the charity stripe.
Ahstin Watkins led the Lions with 13 points while Ashad Walker added 11. Bryson Hill was a monster on the boards with 10 rebounds. He added six points. Others scoring for the Lions were Derrick McFall (6), Kyron Key (3) and Montrell Wade (2).
CLASS 4A
PARIS 70, KILGORE 59: PITTSBURG — The Paris Wildcats opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 70-59 bi-district win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Paris led 33-29 at the half and 49-43 heading into the final stanza.
Thomas Hattaway led the way for Kilgore in the loss with 17 points. C.J. Ingram (14) and Jayden Sanders (10) joined Hattaway in twin figures. Javiora Easley finished with six points, Daverian Franklin four, Peyton Christian and Jake Thompson three apiece and Bobby King two.
LINDALE 47, PITTSBURG 35: Walter Smith scored 14 points as the Lindale Eagles advanced with a 47-35 win over Pittsburg on Tuesday at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
Taegan Terry had 10 points for the Eagles.
Lindale led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 35-23 at the end of three quarters.
Dalton Field led Pittsburg with 13 points.
CLASS 3A
TATUM 98, SABINE 46: At Longview’s Lobo Coliseum, Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals as the Tatum Eagles opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 98-46 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Aidan Anthony added 20 points four assists and five steals for Tatum, which led 28-5 after one quarter and 59-17 at halftime. Kendric Malone finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals, Ty Bridges 14 points, Kendall Williams 10 points, Drake Walton seven, Tydarius Webb five, Tiki Lloyd four, Elijah Lloyd and Jaylen Jones two each and Jordan Chambers one.
Colt Sparks had 18, Breydan Pobuda 16 and Cason Patterson six in the loss for Sabine.
W. OAK 59, TROUP 35: TYLER — Gunner Solis put in 19 points to lead the Roughnecks to a 59-35 victory in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs at UT Tyler’s Herrington Patriot Center.
Zac Jacyno had 13 points. Brian Williams had 12 points and six assists. Ben Jacyno had 7 points and 10 rebounds. Landon Anderson scored 6 points, and Hayden Craig finished with 2 points.
The 19 points by Solis put him over 1,000 for his career.
Bracey Cover and Trae Davis each had 14 points for Troup (22-13). Cover was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Trevor Padia had 3 points, and Logan Womack and Colby Turner each added 2.
White Oak (31-4) advances to face either Hooks or Winnsboro in the area round.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 65, N. SUMMERFIELD 55: WHITEHOUSE — J’Koby Williams scored 20 points to lead the way for Beckville as the Bearcats opened the Class 2A playoffs with a 65-55 bi-district win over New Summerfield.
Ryan Harris added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bearcats. D.J. Rockwell finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jae’Dyn Slaughter chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
DOUGLASS 75, HAWKINS 37: ARP — Jace Bobo hit his first four 3-pointers of the game and finished with 17 points, Jaidyn Davis paced the No. 3 ranked Indians with 25 points and Douglass rolled to a 75-37 win over Hawkins in Class 2A bi-district playoff action.
Drew Bobo added 18 for the Indians, who moved to 30-2 on the year.
Hawkins (12-18) was led by Jeremy Torres with 11. Boston Conner had eight, Marshall White six, Bryce Burns and Drew Dacus four apiece and Micah Staruska and Dristun Pruitt two each.