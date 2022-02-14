GLADEWATER 62, TROUP 28: NEW LONDON - Jakiyah Bell and Alexis Boyd combined for 29 points and 27 rebounds as the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 62-28 bi-district win over Troup.
Bell finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and five assists, and Boyd added 12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Lady Bears. Kyla Lincoln tossed in 10 points and added two rebounds. Kiyona Parker chipped in with eight points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists, MaKayla Police six points, five rebounds and two steals, Ebony Pipkin five points and Kamryn Floyd four points and four rebounds.
ET HOMESCHOOL 67, CHAAMP 44: Rebekah Dragoo led the way with 19 points, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers captured the Northeast Texas Athletics and Academics (NTAA) District Tournament title with a 67-44 win over CHAAMP.
ET Homeschool advances to the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament in Round Rock.
Brailey Brown, Alli Wilson and Jordan Parker all scored eight points for the Lady Chargers against CHAAMP. Skye Cotton, Maddie Wright and Sydney Cunningham scored six apiece, Laynie Walton and Jenna Parker three each and Graceyn Pace two.