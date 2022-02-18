BOYS
W. OAK 56, OAKHURST 53: TENAHA - In a tuneup game, five Roughnecks scored in twin figures and White Oak notched a 56-53 win over Coldspring-Oakhurst.
Ben Jacyno led the way for White Oak (30-4) with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Brian Williams added 12, and Gunner Solis, Landon Anderson and Zac Jacyno all scored 10 points. Anderson also grabbed seven rebounds for the Roughnecks, who outscored Oakhurst 21-15 in the fourth to force overtime.
White Oak will open the Class 3A playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Troup at UT-Tyler.
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
WINNSBORO 96, WASKOM 41: Friday night saw the Winnsboro Lady Raiders basketball team run away with a commanding victory in the 3A area round of the playoffs with a 96-41 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Wildcats advance to the next round with an overall record of 30-5 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with a final record of 21-7.
Winnsboro had five players score in double digits, led by Jayden Cox with 15. Faith Acker was next in line with 14 and Reese Lindley scored 13. Halle Deaton and Jewelisa Duffer each scored 11 points.
Tiea Chatman was Waskom’s leading scorer with 18 points. Ma’Kayla Jeter tossed in 11.
PRIVATE
FOUNDERS 64, ET HOMESCHOOL 57: ROUND ROCK - Founders Classical Academy rallied from 10 points down after three quarters, outscoring the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers 25-8 in the final quarter to earn a 64-57 semifinal win at the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament on Friday.
Maddie Wright scored 15 points, Rebekah Dragoo 13 and Jordan Parker 10 for ET Homeschool in the loss. Brailey Brown finished with six points, Jenna Parker four and Sydney Cunningham and Skye Cotton three apiece.
Earlier in the day, ET Homeschool reached the semifinals with a 62-22 win over Texas Wind (Waco).
Jordan parker paced the Lady Chargers with 21 points. Jenna Parker added 10, Wright nine, Alli Wilson eight, Brown and Cotton four apiece and Dragoo, Cunningham and Laynie Wilson two each.