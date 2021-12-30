BOYS
Kilgore 48, Willis 45: Javoria Easley only scored four points in the late Paris Tournament Consolation Bracket action on Thursday, but his layup with 58.9 seconds left in the game gave Kilgore its first lead of the game. The Bulldogs ultimately closed out a thrilling come-from-behind 48-45 win against Willis.
Kilgore trailed 15-4 by the end of the first quarter, but outscored Willis 44-30 over the final three periods to pull out the victory.
Thomas Hattaway led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Jake Thompson recorded 13 points, and CJ Ingram contributed 11 points.
Kilgore also got four points from Rylan Copeland, and two points from Zaylon Stoker.
Greenville 53, Kilgore 51: CJ Ingram finished with 27 points, but Kilgore was defeated 53-51 by Greenville in Thursday’s early action.
Jake Thompson provided 10 points, Ethan Drury earned five points, Bobby King submitted four points, and Thomas Hattaway finished the game with three points.
Hawkins 45, West Rusk 39: Bryce Burns produced a game-high 13 points, and both Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt contributed 11 points as Hawkins earned a 45-39 win against West Rusk in the Hawkins Tournament Third-Place Game on Thursday.
Marshall White recorded four points, while Boston Conner, Micah Staruska and Toby Gwin all finished with two in the scoring department.
Cole Jackson and Darren Nix both led West Rusk with eight points.
Other Hawkins Tournament Boys Bracket Results:
Paul Pewitt 67, DeKalb 50 (Championship Game)
East Texas Homeschool Sports 60, Alba-Golden 28 (Consolation Game)
Hughes Springs 67, Trinity 42 (Seventh-Place Game)
GIRLS
Spring Hill 35, Harmony 30: Spring Hill jumped out to an early lead and used a late 7-0 run to wrap up Thursday’s 35-30 win against Harmony.
The Lady Panthers were able to earn their 12th victory of the season because Zailey McGhee finished with a game-high 12 points, and Laila Thompson overcame foul trouble to earn a nine-point scoring outing.
Spring Hill also got five points from Laney Linseisen, four points from Zariah Turner, and three points from both Claire Fielder and Jolie Ballard. The Lady Panthers will return to action during Friday’s 12:15 p.m. road game at Union Grove.
Harmony was led by Jenci Seahorn’s 10 points, Lanie Trimble and Rendi Seahorn’s eight points, and Lillie Jones’ four points.
Gladewater 68, Paul Pewitt 40: Gladewater (16-4) got a boost from three double-digit scorers in Thursday’s 68-40 win against Paul Pewitt to finish third at the Hawkins Tournament.
Jakiyah Bell led the Lady Bears’ charge with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks, Kyla Lincoln provided 12 points and three rebounds, and Kiyona Parker earned 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Gladewater also got nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals from Alexis Boyd. The Lady Bears now turn their attention to Tuesday’s District 15-3A game at New Diana.
McLeod 48, Detroit 21: McLeod scored double-digit points in the first three quarters to set up a 48-21District 16-2A road win at Detroit on Thursday.
Stormy Johnson’s 10-point and 11-rebound double-double guided the Longhorns to victory.
Chassie Gryder contributed nine points, five steals and a pair of rebounds, and Rielyn Schubertrecorded the same amount of points in the outing.
McLeod also got seven points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists from Regan Johnson, and nine rebounds, seven points and three steals from Kenslee Cross.
Jaci Armstrong earned six points, five rebounds and two steals, while Sarah Ragland earned a steal.
LATE WEDNESDAY
White Oak 51, Mineola 43: Brian Williams led White Oak with 13 points and eight rebounds in a 51-43 win against Mineola on Wednesday.
Ben Jacyno and Landon Anderson both contributed 12 points, Gunner Solis earned nine points, Zac Jacyno recorded three points, and Colton Fears finished the outing with four assists and two points.
LATE TUESDAY
Douglass 54, White Oak 41: Ben Jacyno led White Oak with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but the Roughnecks fell 54-41 against Douglass on Tuesday.
Gunner Solis and Brian Williams both contributed seven points, while Landon Anderson recorded four points and Zac Jacyno finished with two points.
Kountze 47, White Oak 45: Gunner Solis led White Oak with 14 points and Brian Williams contributed 11, but White Oak lost Tuesday’s 47-45 nail-biter against Kountze.
Ben Jacyno produced nine points and five rebounds, while Zac Jacyno’s six points and Landon Anderson’s five points wrapped up the White Oak scoring.