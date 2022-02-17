Class 3AMT. VERNON 53, N. DIANA 19: WINNSBORO — Mount Vernon built a 27-11 halftime lead and allowed just eight points in the second half on the way to a 53-19 win over New Diana in Class 3A area playoff action Thursday.
Layla Stapleton had six points and seven rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Amber Hitt finished with five points and four rebounds, Alexis Miller three points and two rebounds, Katherine Yount two points and five rebounds, Sarah Yount two points, five rebounds and five blocks and Rylee Camp one point and three rebounds.
MINEOLA 41, JEFFERSON 33: HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday night where it fell short to Mineola in a 41-33 final in Class 3A area playoff action at Hallsville High School.
Jefferson’s finishes the year with an overall record of 21-14 while Mineola advances with a record of 22-15.
Da’Navia Thomas led Jefferson in scoring with 16 points. Iyanna Barnett tossed in five points. Jaida Bray recorded four oints while Kristen Thomas and TJ Hood each scored three and Jordyn Davidson scored two points.
Mylee Fischer led the game in scoring with 19 points. Next in line was Kapri Riley with 11. Macy Fischer scored five points while Jayla Jackson scored three, Paris Springer finished with two and Ava Johnson came away with one point.
PrivateET HOMESCHOOL 70, GLORIA DEO 18: ROUND ROCK — Jordan Parker tossed in 15 points, Alli Wilson added 11 and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers opened play at the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament with a 70-18 win over Bulverde’s Gloria Deo.
Maddie Wright and Jenna Parker added nine points apiece for the Lady Chargers, who led 43-14 at halftime. Brailey Brown and Skye Cotton added eight points apiece, Graceyn Pace and Sydney Cunningham four each and Rebekah Dragoo two.
The Lady Chargers will face Texas Wind (Waco) at 10 a.m. on Friday.