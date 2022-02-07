GirlsS. HILL 51, CUMBERLAND 33: Spring Hill’s lone senior, Zailey McGhee, celebrated senior night with a 21-point outing as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 51-33 win over Cumberland Academy.
Laila Thompson added 19 points and Laney Linseisen added eight for the Lady Panthers, who will close out the season at Kilgore on Tuesday.
HALLSVILLE 53, S. SPRINGS 9: The Hallsville Ladycats opened up a 37-7 halftime lead and then held Sulphur Springs to a bucket in the final 16 minutes on the way to a 53-9 win.
Aubrey Marjason paced Hallsville (17-16, 7-5) with 15 points. Catherine Warford added 10, Faith Baliraine eight, Heather Brown six, Eristia Owens and Teagan Hill five apiece and Rylie Manshack four.
The Ladycats are idle Tuesday and will wait word on a first-round playoff pairing.
HENDERSON 52, KILGORE 32: Taylor Helton scored 15 points, sinking all five of her free throw attempts, and added eight rebounds for Henderson as the Lady Lions used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 52-32 win over Kilgore.
Kiera Dunham added eight for Henderson, which outscored Kilgore 22-7 in the final eight minutes. Taylor Lybrand finished with six points and four rebounds, Ty’Esha Mosley four points and six rebounds, Jorden Writt four points and three assists, Kara Washington and Anya Jackson four points apiece, Venecia Medford three points and Brooklyn Conert two points.
GLADEWATER 81, W. OAK 40: Jakiyah Bell ripped the nets for 43 points, adding 10 rebounds, eight steals and a block for Gladewater as the Lady Bears completed a perfect run through District play with an 81-40 win over White Oak.
MaKayla Police added 10 points, four rebound and three steals for Gladewater, which improved to 25-4 overall and 11-0 in district play. Kyla Lincoln finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, Kiyah Parker seven points, seven assists, six steals and three rebounds, Alexis Boyd four points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, Kamryn Floyd four points, three steals and two assists and Sydney Keller four points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Bears will take on Troup at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at West Rusk High School in New London to open the playoffs.
N. DIANA 51, DAINGERFIELD 18: Amber Hitt and Katherine Yount combined for 24 points, 17 rebounds and six steals as the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 51-18 win over Daingerfield.
Hitt led the way for New Diana with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Yount added a double-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Layla Stapleton chipped in with seven points and three rebounds, Kamrin Woodall six points, three rebounds and two steals, Rylee Camp five points, two rebounds and two steals, Starrmia Dixon five points and three rebounds, Alexis Miller two points, three rebounds and three steals and Sarah Yount two points, four rebounds and three steals.
TATUM 46, W. RUSK 28: Aundrea Bradley tossed in 18 points, Trinity Edwards added 13 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum earned a 46-28 win over West Rusk on Monday.
Bradley added three rebounds, five steals and three assists for Tatum, which outscored WR 18-2 in the fourth quarter. Edwards had two rebounds, three steals and four assists, Kerrigan Biggs five points, 12 rebounds and six steals, Jade Moore-Simon eight points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and four blocks and Emma Wiley two points, five steals and two assists.
MCLEOD 64, CLARKSVILLE 21: Ella Lambeth recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rolled to a 64-21 win over Clarksville.
Regan Johnson added 11 points, three assists and two rebounds for McLeod, which led 21-12 after one quarter and 36-1 at halftime. Rielyn Schubert finished with nine points and four assists, Stormy Johnson seven points, three rebounds and two assists, Kenslee Cross six points, nine rebounds and two steals, Sarah Ragland six points, Chassie Gryder three points and four rebounds, Reagan Mitchell two rebounds and Jaci Armstrong one rebound.
BoysW. OAK 78, GLADEWATER 49: Ben Jacyno tossed in 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Gunner Solis added 20 points and six rebounds for the Roughnecks and White Oak earned a 78-49 win over Gladewater.
Brian Williams finished with 11 points and five assists for White Oak, now 26-4 overall and 9-0 in district play. Landon Anderson chipped in with nine points, Colton Fears four, Zac Jacyno three and Colton Millwood two.
D.J. Allen scored 14 points in the loss for Gladewater. Kollin Lewis added 13, Keilan James seven, Michael Lewis and Zavion Woods six apiece and Tyrone Maddox three.
The Roughneck JV notched a 61-23 win over Monday.
White Oak will visit Sabine on Tuesday.
SABINE 69, H. SPRINGS 46: Breydan Pobuda led the way with 17 points, Hudson McNatt was close behind with 16 and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 69-46 win over Hughes Springs.
Jayden McPherson added 12 points and Cason Patterson nine for Sabine, which improved to 4-6 in district play.
The Cardinals host White Oak on Tuesday.
AVINGER 95, SALTILLO 74: The Avinger Indians opened up a seven-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 95-74 win over Saltillo.
Cade Walker led a balanced Indian scoring attack with 25 points. Jacob Burleson added 21, Jordan Samples 19, Nate McIntyre eight and Luke Elder eight apiece, Jaxon Neal seven and Judson Jones four.
The Indians will visit Union Hill on Friday.