Boys
Spring Hill 63, Gilmer 54: Jax Stovall produced a 16-point scoring outing and Tayler Riehemann recorded a 10-point scoring performance to lead Spring Hill to a late Tuesday 63-54 win against Gilmer.
Spring Hill was tied 35-35 with Gilmer at halftime, but used a 17-9 third quarter scoring edge to pull away in the second half and set up a nine-point victory.
A total of eight Panther players scored in the win. Luke Hurst and Jack Beckett both earned eight points, James Thomas contributed seven points, Davaunte Powers recorded seven points, and Jaden Giddings and Easton Ballard both finished with four points.
Mabank 48, Spring Hill 32: Spring Hill only trailed 9-7 after the opening quarter, but was outscored 32-18 between the second and third quarters in its 48-32 loss against Mabank in Tuesday’s opener.
Jax Stovall led the Panthers with a team-best 10 points, Tayler Riehemann recorded nine points and Brennan Ferguson contributed seven points.
Spring Hill also got three points from Jaden Giddings and two points from Luke Hurst.
Kilgore 49, Maud 30: Kilgore wrapped up Tuesday with a 49-30 win against Maud. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Thomas Hattaway’s 17 points and Javiora Easley’s eight points.
CJ Ingram, Bobby King and Jayden Sanders all finished with six points. Jake Thompson earned four points, and Zaylon Stoker contributed two points.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Commerce at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Canton 42, Kilgore 26: Kilgore only trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Canton used a 35-20 scoring surge over the final three quarters to earn a 42-26 win at the Paris Tournament on Tuesday.
CJ Ingram led Kilgore with 14 points, Jayden Sanders provided five points, Jake Thompson recorded three points, and Ethan Drury and Bobby King both finished with two points.
Harleton 46, Avery 45: Harleton traveled to Avery on Tuesday, and leaned on Taber Childs’ 15-point, 10-rebound and eight-steal performance to earn a thrilling 46-45 road win.
The Wildcats also got nine rebounds and eight points from Braden Hopkins, and six points from both Sammy Duncan and Carter Taft.
Harleton now turns its attention to Friday’s 1 p.m. district opener at Arp.
Gladewater 61, Harmony 51: Kollin Lewis’ 27 points and Tyrone Maddox’s 15 points were the guiding forces in Gladewater’s 61-51 win against Harmony on Tuesday.
Keilan James produced nine points, DJ Allen recorded four points, and Michael Lewis, Tristen Linwood and Zavion Woods all finished with two points.
Harmony got a big boost from Boston Seahorn’s 34 points in its loss. Braxton Baker’s seven points, Aidan Chambers’ five points, Weston Seahorn’s four points, and Chris Arcellano’s one point wrapped up the team’s scoring.
West Rusk 56, Alba-Golden 30: West Rusk jumped out to an early 16-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and wrapped up its 56-30 win with a 18-6 fourth quarter scoring surge.
The Raiders were set up by Jimmie Harper’s 15 points and Keyshawn Lewis’ 12 points. They also got nine points from Jaxon Farquhar, eight points from Andon Mata, six points from Montrell Giddings, four points from Geremiah Smith, and two points from Noah Murphy.
Hawkins 70, Trinity 27: Hawkins used a 49-16 second half surge to set up a 70-27 win against Trinity on Tuesday. The Hawks were led in scoring by Dristun Pruitt’s 17 points, Jeramy Torres’ 16 points and Marshall White’s 10 points.
Boston Conner and Micah Staruska both recorded five points, Bryce Burns earned eight points, and Drew Dacus finished the outing with two points.
Trinity was led in scoring by Dell Wickersman’s nine points.
The Hawkins Tournament continues on Wednesday with championship bracket matchups between West Rusk and DeKalb (11:45 a.m.), Paul Pewitt and Hawkins (4:45 p.m.), and consolation bracket games between Alba-Golden and Hughes Springs (9:15 a.m.) and East Texas Chargers and Trinity (2:15 p.m.).
Girls
Pine Tree 40, Beckville 31: Amber Harris produced 15 points and eight rebounds, and McKinna Chamness recorded 10 points and five rebounds, but Beckville fell 40-31 against Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Reese Dudley earned eight rebounds, three points and three assists, Kiara Willis contributed two points and two rebounds, Lexi Barr produced three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists and one point, and Laney Jones finished the game with a single rebound.
Wills Point 49, Beckville 24: Amber Harris led the Beckville charge with 15 points and eight rebounds, but her team fell 49-24 against Wills Point on Tuesday.
Laney Jones produced four points and two rebounds, Lexi Barr recorded two points, two rebounds and two steals, McKinna Chamness earned three rebounds, two points and two assists, and Kiara Wills wrapped up the team’s scoring with one point, one rebound, one steal and one assist.
Additionally, Reese Dudley contributed six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
East Texas Homeschool Sports 78, Jefferson 64: East Texas Homeschool Sports (18-7) and Jefferson (12-9) both scored 15 first quarter points and 40 second half points, but the Lady Chargers’ 23-9 second quarter scoring edge ended up being the difference in Tuesday’s game.
Jordan Parker’s 24-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist and five-steal performance was the guiding force for East Texas Homeschool Sports. The Lady Chargers also got 11 points, four rebounds and two steals from Alli Wilson, five rebounds and four three-pointers from Brailey Brown, and 11 rebounds and 10 points from Rebekah Dragoo.
Jenna Parker earned nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Sydney Cunningham recorded seven points, four rebounds and three steals, and Laynie Walton finished the game with five points.
Da’Navia Thomas led Jefferson with a game-high 29 points and also contributed six rebounds, while Kristen Thomas earned a double-double that consisted of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Jefferson also got six points and two rebounds from T.J. Hood, four points and four rebounds from Jordyn Davidson, four points and two rebounds from Iyanna Barnett, and three points and four rebounds from Jaida Bray.
Gladewater 76, Spring Hill 41: Gladewater got enough of a boost from Jakiyah Bell’s 31-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist, two-steal performance to earn a 76-41 win against Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Kiyona Parker produced 11 points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists, Alexis Boyd recorded 10 points and six rebounds, Kamryn Floyd earned eight points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Additionally, the Lady Bears got six points, four rebounds and four steals from Ebony Pipkin, and four points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds from Sydney Keller.
Paul Pewitt 38, Harmony 33: Harmony fell a little short against Paul Pewitt 38-33 on Tuesday, but still got notable contributions from multiple players. Emma Alphin and Rendi Seahorn led the team with seven points. Laila Medina and Lanie Trimble both recorded five points.
Jenci Seahorn’s four points, Lillie Jones’ three points and Laycee Plunkett’s two points wrapped up Harmony’s scoring.
Tatum 67, Kountze 63 (OT): Tatum jumped out to a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and overcame a late Kountze rally that forced overtime to earn a 67-63 win at Tenaha’s Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez led the Lady Eagles’ charge with 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals, Jade Moore-Simon recorded 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Emma Wiley contributed 11 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Tatum also got eight points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals from Aundrea Bradley, six points and two steals from Rhianna Harris, five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Trinity Edwards, and four points, four rebounds and three steals from Krrigan Biggs.
Grace Community 45, Big Sandy 34: Mikyla Backert led Big Sandy with 16 points, four steals and three rebounds, but Big Sandy fell short against Grace Community 45-34 on Tuesday.
MaRyiah Francis also shined with eight points, four rebounds and two steals. The Ladycats also got four points, three steals and two rebounds from Shemaiah Johnson, four rebounds, two points and two assists from Alaysia Estes, two points, three steals and two rebounds from Braunna Derrick and three rebounds from Allie McCartney.
Hawkins 71, Trinity 14: Hawkins opened its Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament with a dominant 71-14 win against Trinity on Tuesday. Jordyn Warren led all scorers with 22 points, and also produced six steals five rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Hawks also got 13 points, four steals and two assists from Tenley Conde, and 10 points and three rebounds from Laney Wilson.
Lynli Dacus recorded nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Taetum Smith contributed eight points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
Additionally, Makena Warren earned seven points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Carmen Turner finished with three steals and two points.
The Hawkins Tournament will feature four games on Wednesday. Lindale and Gladewater (1 p.m.) will play on one side of the championship bracket, while the other side will consist of Paul Pewitt and Hawkins (3:30 p.m.). The consolation bracket will feature White Oak vs. Spring Hill (8 a.m.) and Harmony vs. Trinity (10:30 a.m.)
Other scores:
Gilmer 55, Tyler HEAT 18
Crandall 54, Jasper 38
Tyler Legacy 59, Hallsville 26
Hallsville JV 38, Elysian Fields 24
Crandall 62, Pleasant Grove 28
Mount Pleasant 41, Whitehouse 36
Gilmer 70, Daingerfield 9
Tyler Legacy 60, Jasper 25
Atlanta 39, Tyler HEAT 32
Hallsville 71, Elysian Fields 15
Mount Pleasant 45, Pleasant Grove 34
Kilgore 52, Daingerfield 46
Whitehouse 56, Atlanta 36
LATE MONDAY (Boys): Hallsville 65, Cedar Creek 60 (OT)
Hallsville (19-2) trailed 32-25 at halftime, but used a 40-28 second half and overtime scoring edge to pull out a 65-60 win against Cedar Creek at the Fredericksburg HS Tournament.
Ashton McDermott guided Hallsville to the victory with his 22 points and nine rebounds. Luke Cheatham produced 11 points and Jake Hall contributed nine points.
The Bobcats also got seven points from DQ Harrison, six points from Zachar Florence, six assists and five points from Taylor Sheffield, three points from Kamron Gaut and two points from David Ruff.
Hallsville’s team effort was enough to top a Cedar Creek attack that included Kaleb Bunker’s 31 points, Robert Conrad’s 14 points, Kenji Franklin’s 10 points, Mason Merritt’s three points and Braden Hoffman’s two points.
Hallsville continued its tournament action with Tuesday morning’s 9 a.m. battle with Denton Liberty Christian and Tuesday afternoon’s 4:30 duel with Granbury.
Hallsville 52, Georgetown 29: Ashton McDermott’s 14 points and Jake Hall’s 10 points led Hallsville to a 52-29 win on Monday.