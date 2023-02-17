MPCH 64, TATUM 30: ORE CITY - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill raced out to a 28-9 halftime lead on the way to a 64-30 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles in a Class 3A area playoff game on Friday.
Tatum ends its season with a 20-11 record.
Kamdyn Scott paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Patience Price finished with six points, three rebounds and two steals, Kerrigan Biggs four points and six rebounds, Jade Moore-Simon two points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Alecia Halton two points, Rhianna Harris a point and three rebounds, Aundrea Bradley three points, three rebounds and five assists and Katelyn Jacobs two points.
WINNSBORO 90, JEFFERSON 33: TYLER - Winnsboro won its 12th straight game with a 90-33 win over Jefferson in the area round of the playoffs on Friday night at UT Tyler’s Herrington Patriot Center.
Winnsboro knocked down 11 3-pointers on Friday. Four of those came in the first quarter as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 25-0 lead.
Faith Acker led No. 9 Winnsboro (28-8) with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Halle Deaton had 15 points. Kaitlyn MaAdoo scored 13 points and dished out five assists, and Faith Sechrist had 11 points and five assists.
Taurria Hood led Jefferson (22-13) with 14 points. Rielyn Schubert had 8. Kristen Thomas scored 6. Kienysa Wallace and Destiny Kelly each scored 2, and Amirie Prior added 1.
Winnsboro, which won its bi-district game 87-33 over Queen City, will face district foe Mineola at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum. Winnsboro defeated Mineola 68-22 and 67-28 in the two meetings.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
UT DALLAS 67, LETU 37: RICHARDSON - The LeTourneau women's basketball team hung with a defensive-minded UT Dallas squad through the first half, but the visiting YellowJackets could not keep pace in a 67-37 loss on Thursday night in Richardson.
Ty Moon led LeTourneau (8-16, 4-13 ASC) with 14 points, tying a career-high, to go with three rebounds and a steal. AJ Thomas totaled nine points and nine rebounds, while Bailey Broughton had eight points and Haylee Jordan collected eight rebounds with three blocks.
LeTourneau concludes the season on Saturday at Ozarks with a 1 p.m. contest.
MEN
UT DALLAS 72, LETU 70: RICHARDSON - Down by 12 in the second half, the LeTourneau men's basketball team rallied and took a five-point lead late in the game but came up short in a 72-70 loss at UT Dallas in ASC action on Thursday night.
Deonte Jackson had 27 points to lead LeTourneau (11-13, 8-9 ASC) as the YellowJackets fell just short for a second time this season against UT Dallas (20-4, 15-2 ASC). Jackson went 10-of-12 from the free throw line and dished out a team-best five assists. Warren Richardson added his seventh double-double of the year with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with five steals.
Christian Adams added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Caedmon Liebengood chipped in seven points.
LeTourneau concludes the regular season on Saturday at Ozarks with a 3 p.m. contest.