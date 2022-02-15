GirlsLUFKIN 43, MARSHALL 37: TENAHA – Marshall’s girls basketball team made history by becoming the first Lady Mavs team in 11 years to make the playoffs, but saw its season come to an end in a 43-37 Class 5A bi-district loss to the Lufkin Panthers in Tenaha.
Marshall finishes the year with an overall record of 18-13 after going 8-4 in District 15-5A play. Lufkin advances to the area round with an overall record of 22-12 after going 8-2 against District 16-5A play.
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. Ja’Kayla Rusk scored nine while Are’Anna Gill scored seven and Alyssa Helton scored four.
Alecia Rivera-Scott was led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Mallory Patel was behind her with 10.
N. DIANA 38, TATUM 27: HALLSVILLE — Amber Hitt and Sarah Yount combined for 27 points, and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched the program’s first playoff win in 17 years with a 38-27 bi-district victory over Tatum.
Hitt had 14 points and four rebounds, and Yount added 13 points and three rebounds for New Diana. Katherine Yount chipped in with six points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Kamrin Woodall three points and three rebounds and Rylee Camp two points and five rebounds.
New Diana will face Mount Vernon in the area playoffs.
Tatum was led by Trinity Edwards with eight points and three steals. Kerrigan Biggs had five points, three rebounds and two steals, Jade Moore-Simon four points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Emma Wiley two points, two rebounds and two assists, Rhianna Harris one rebound and one assist, Aundrea Bradley five points, five rebounds and two assists and Katelyn Jacobs three points and two rebounds.
JEFFERSON 52, SABINE 47: In bi-district play at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 52-47 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Da’Navia Thomas scored 27 points and added three rebounds and three steals for Jefferson. T.J. Hood added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals, Kristen Thomas eight points and four rebounds, Jordyn Davidson four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jaida Bray three points and two steals and Iyanna Barnett two rebounds.
Claudia Simmons finished with 16 points and Maddie Furrh 12 for Sabine, which led 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Ashlynn Davis added nine points, Ally Gresham five, Eliza Roper three and Addy Gresham two.
Jefferson will face Mineola at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in area round action at Hallsville.
HAWKINS 90, N. SUMMERFIELD 23: TYLER — Jordyn Warren led five Lady Hawks into twin figures with 20 points, and Hawkins (23-7) rolled to a 90-23 bi-district win over New Summerfield on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Taetum Smith and Makena Warren had 15 points apiece, Tenley Conde and Lynli Dacus 12 apiece, Laney Wilson nine, Carmen Turner five and Haylie Warren two.
CUSHING 54, BECKVILLE 48: TYLER — The Cushing Galkats opened the playoffs with a 54-48 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
MacKenzie Parker led the way for Cushing, scoring 28 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.
McKinna Chamness scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris finished with 10 points, three rebounds and five steals, Reese Dudley six points and four rebounds, Emily Dean five points and three rebounds, Laney Jones three points, four rebounds and three steals and Lexi Barr five steals and three assists.
BROWNSBORO 64, KAUFMAN 26: EUSTACE — Paris Miller led a balanced Bearette scoring attack with 14 points, and Brownsboro rolled to a 64-26 bi-district win over Kaufman.
Mekhayia Moore added 12 and Khyra Garrett 10 for Brownsboro, which moves to 34-2 on the year. Khayla Garrett finished with nine points, Rebecca Rumbo seven, Allie Cooper four, Tori Hooker and Hannah Stout three each and Caylor Blackmon and Karis Fisher one each.
MCLEOD 43, C-PICKTON 36: DAINGERFIELD — Stormy Johnson and Kenslee Cross scored 11 points apiece for McLeod as the Lady Longhorns opened playoff action with a 43-36 bi-district win over Como-Pickton.
Regan Johnson added eight points, Rielyn Schubert seven, Chassie Gryder four and Ella Lambeth two. Stormy Johnson also had 10 rebounds, Cross six rebounds and five steals, Schubert two rebounds, three steals and three assists, Lambeth five rebounds and three assists and regan Johnson three rebounds, two steals and four assists.
ST. MARY’S 38, GREENVILLE 31: Kimber Kittner recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Kassidy McCullough just missed going double-double for the Knights and St. Mary’s wrapped up district play with a 38-31 win over Greenville Christian.
McCullough finished with nine points, 18 rebounds and three steals for the Knights. Alexandra Cruz added seven points, five rebounds and four steals, Mia Kittner six points, six rebounds, nine steals, four assists and four blocks, Brooklyn Johnigan four points and four steals and Emma Osburg two points.
The Knights finished second in the district and will await word on future playoff pairings.
ET HOMESCHOOL 70, MCA 23: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers opened up a 20-7 lead after one quarter on the way to a 70-23 win over Marshall Christian Academy.
Maddie Wright led the way for the Lady Chargers with 18 points, Jordan Parker was close behind with 17. Rebekah Dragoo added 10, Laynie Walton eight, Brailey Brown six, Skye Cotton five, Sydney Cunningham four and Alli Wilson two
BoysMT. PLEASANT 68, HALLSVILLE 45: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half, outscoring Hallsville 39-21 after the break on the way to a 68-45 win.
The teams finish league play tied. Hallsville finishes the regular season at 29-5 and 9-3.
Anthon McDermott had 12 points, Taylor Sheffield 10 and DQ Harrison eight for Hallsville. Zachar Florence finished with four points, Kamron Gaut, Luke Cheatham and Camden Sanford three apiece and Jake Hall two.
TATUM 101, WASKOM 60: TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks, and the Tatum Eagles finished off a perfect district run (14-0) with a 101-60 win over Waskom.
Aidan Anthony added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for Tatum (25-5), which led 39-25 at the half. Kendall Williams finished with 17 points, Kendrick Malone nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, Ty Bridges seven points, Drake Walton seven points and five assists, Tiki Lloyd five points, Jordan Chambers four points and Jalen Jones one point.
Tatum will face Sabine in the opening round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be announced later.
JEFFERSON 70, E. FIELDS 29: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 70-29 win over Elysian Fields, moving to 12-2 in district play.
Parker Grubbs scored 14 to lead a balanced Jefferson attack that also saw K.J. Ross scored 11, E.J. Burns 10, Chris Bowman, Dylan Washington and Caden Rutz nine each, Jakardan Davidson six and Devonte Marshall two.
The Bulldogs will face Daingerfield to open the playoffs at a time, date and location to be determined.
W. OAK 57, N. DIANA 22: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks completed a perfect 12-0 run through district play and improved to 29-4 on the year with a 57-22 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Landon Anderson scored 13 points, and Ben Jacyno had a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Roughnecks. Brian Williams added 12 points, Zac Jacyno eight, Colton Millwood and Scotty Breitenberg five apiece and Colton Fears two points and four steals.
The White Oak JV notched a 42-28 win.
GLADEWATER 47, SABINE 43: GLADEWATER — Keilan James and D.J. Allen scored 13 points apiece for Gladewater, and the Bears edged the Sabine Cardinals, 47-43 on Tuesday.
Kollin Lewis had seven points, Tyrone Maddox five, Michael Lewis four, X’Zavier Woods three and Zavion Woods two.
Breydan Pobuda had 20 points in the loss for Sabine.
DAINGERFIELD 65, O. CITY 39: ORE CITY — The Daingerfield Tigers notched a 65-39 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Ryan Webb had 12 points and Jeremy Kyle 11 in the loss for Ore City.
BECKVILLE 99, HAWKINS 54: BECKVILLE — D.J. Rockwell led five Bearcats into double figures with 23 points, and Beckville finished the regular season at 28-3 overall and 10-0 in district play with a 99-54 win over Hawkins.
J’koby Williams added 16 points, Gage Berry 13, Matt Barr 12, Jayden Mojica 11 and Jae’dyn Slaughter 10. Jakelvin Smith finished with eight and Ryan Harris six.
For Hawkins (11-17, 4-6) in the loss, Jeramy Torres had 14 points, Boston Conner 13, Dristun Pruitt 11, Bryce Burns eight, Drew Dacus and Marshall White three apiece and Micah Staruska two.
U. GROVE 66, B. SANDY 54: BIG SANDY — Cooper Vestal and Colton Cowan scored 18 points apiece, Aubrey Woodard added 15 for the Lions and Union Grove closed out the regular season with a 66-54 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory had 12 points and Ka’myre Fountain 10 in the loss for Big Sandy, which will face Hawkins at 4 p.m. on Friday at Union Grove for the fourth playoff spot in the district.
ST. MARY’S 73, GREENVILLE 39: Taylor Darnell dropped in 30 points, Dominic a Tucker recorded a triple-double and the St. Mary’s Knights rolled to a 73-39 win over Greenville Christian to complete district play unbeaten.
Darnell added four rebounds and five steals to his big scoring night. Tucker exploded for 23 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals, four assists and two blocks. Evan Hodge had eight points, four rebounds and three steals, John Brogan six points, four rebounds, five steals and four assists and Aubin Rwabukamba six points.
The Knights have a first-round playoff bye.