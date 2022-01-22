BOYS
P. TREE 57, MARSHALL 52: Daryus Gray scored 18 points, Dealyn Evans joined him in twin figures with 14 points and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 57-52 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday at the Pirate Center.
Gray added three assists and three rebounds, and Evans came up with five rebounds and two assists. Amare Gary scored nine points and handed out six assists, and Cameron Spencer finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
HALLSVILLE 63, MT. PLEASANT 61: MOUNT PLEASANT - Luke Cheatham hit a running 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer, lifting the Hallsville Bobcats to a 63-61 win over Mount Pleasant in a four-overtime marathon on Friday at Bobcat Gymnasium.
Kai Price put Mount Pleasant on top with two free throws with 4.9 seconds left, but the Bobcats won it on Cheatham's triple as time expired.
The game was knotted at 45 apiece at the end of regulation and then again at 52 and 58.
Anthon McDermott scored 20 to pace Hallsville. Cheatham finished with 19, Kamron Gaut 10, Taylor Sheffield six, DQ Harrison four and Zachar Florence two.
Kelcey Morris scored 18, Payton Chism 15 and Reggie Webster 13 in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
C. HILL 60, S. HILL 42: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Spring Hill got off to a slow start and couldn't recover as Chapel Hill used a 19-9 first quarter to kickstart a 60-42 win.
The Panthers trailed 37-19 at the half and battled the Bulldogs to a draw in the final two frames.
Tayler Riehemann had 20 points in the loss for Spring Hill. Jax Stovall chipped in with nine, Easton Ballard six, Brennan Ferguson five and Jack Beckett two.
W. RUSK 54, ARP 53: NEW LONDON - Jimmie Harper dropped in 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals, and the West Rusk Raiders edged Arp, 54-53.
Geremiah Smith added 10 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Raiders. Jaxon Farqhuar had eight points and 13 rebounds, Andon Mata four points and five rebounds, Keyshawn Lewis four points, Montrell Giddings two and Tate Winings one.
JEFFERSON 70, E. FIELDS 46: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Jakardan Davidson worked a double-double on Elysian Fields with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Jefferson Bulldogs rolled to a 70-46 win.
Davidson also added four assists and six steals for the Bulldogs (6-1), who outscored the Yellowjackets 43-22 in the middle two quarters. Ashton Williams and Dylan Washington added 15 points apiece, C.J. Bowman 11, E.J. Burks eight and Jace Myles and Parker Grubbs two apiece.
U. GROVE 67, HAWKINS 54: UNION GROVE - Jaxon Daniels and Colton Cowan scored 15 points apiece, Hunter Cannon (14) and Cooper Vestal (13) joined them in twin figures and the Union Grove Lions notched a 67-54 win over Hawkins.
Aubrey Woodard had four points, and Bubba Hammett and Jace Roberts had three apiece. Cannon also added seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
For Hawkins in the loss, Jeramy Torres had 14 points, Boston Conner 12, Dristun Pruitt 10, Micah Staruska and Marshall White six apiece, Bryce Burns five and Drew Dacus one.
B. SANDY 54, CARLISLE 42: PRICE - Malijah Francis led a balanced Big Sandy scoring attack with 17 points, and the Wildcats earned a 56-44 win over Carlisle.
Sean Gregory had 15 points, and Jazreel Bachert added 13 for the Wildcats. Gregory added five steals and four assists, and Bachert led with 10 rebounds.
Big Sandy moves to 11-9 and 2-1 with the win.
GAR. CHRISTIAN 82, TST 36: Garland Christian Academy earned am 82-36 win over the Trinity School of Texas Titans on Friday.
Dell Wickersham finished with 13 points in the loss for the Titans. Gage Bussey scored eight points, Carson Jennings six, Hanner Knowles five and Daniel Johnson four.
GIRLS
GLADEWATER 62, SABINE 56: GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell scored 21 points, Kiyona parker joined her in twin figures with 11 and the Gladewater Lady Bears moved to 7-0 in district play (21-4 overall) with a 62-56 win over Sabine.
Bell added six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Parker finished with three steals and two rebounds. Alexis Boyd chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Kyla Lincoln six points, Ebony Pipkin six points, five rebounds and five steals, Kamryn Floyd four points and MaKayla Police four points and two steals.
For Sabine in the loss, Claudia Simmons had 17 points, Maddie Furrh 16, Ashlynn Davis and Tayla Calico six apiece, Ella Roberts four, Eliza Roper three and Breanna Evans and Addy Gresham two apiece.
GAR. CHRISTIAN 40, TST 38: Garland Christian held on for a 40-38 win over Trinity School of Texas on Friday.
Georgia Scott scored 11 points and yanked down five rebounds in the loss for Trinity School. Lexi Abbot had eight points and 13 rebounds, Abby Reeves eight points and five rebounds, Maddie Hart six points and four rebounds, Trinity Patton two points and six rebounds and Landry Knowles three points and one rebound.