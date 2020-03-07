■ MARTIN’S MILL 47, MCLEOD 28: MCKINNEY— Unbeatean and top-ranked Martin’s Mill shut out McLeod in a pair of key stretches and pulled away from the Longhorns in the fourth quarter on Saturday, posting a 47-28 win in the boys 2A Region II final at McKinney Boyd High School.
The Mustangs (38-0) advanced to the state tournament for the sixth time in school history and are seeking their first state title since 1949. The Longhorns (34-3), who held the Mustangs’ to their second fewest points of the year, finished their best season in school history.
Martin’s Mill led throughout but could not shake the pesky McLeod defense through three quarters. The Longhorns pulled within 24-20 with 3:20 left in the third quarter on Kobe Bonner’s lay-in, but did not score again until 4:08 was left in the game. The Mustangs outscored McLeod, 20-8, in the pivotal final period--11 coming from the free throw line.
The Mustangs perimeter defense was especially effective, holding Longhorn point guard Keldyn Schubert—who scored 29 in Friday’s semifinal win—to just one field goal. McLeod started the game shooting 2 of 18 and did not improve much after that.
Carter Jones opened the fourth with a three-pointer and Martin’s Mill scored 10 more points before reserve Nos Gryder’s short jumper for the Longhorns. By then, the lead was 40-22 and the Mustangs ran out most of the clock from there.
The Martin’s Mill defense was also key in the first quarter, holding McLeod without a field goal until Trevor Deel’s inside bucket with 34 seconds remaining. Logan Morrow’s lay-in at the 2:12 mark of the second pushed the lead to 21-9 before a late run by the Longhorns ended the first half.
LATE FRIDAY
■ MCLEOD 53, MUENSTER 46: MCKINNEY — McLeod’s historic season continued on Friday, as the Longhorns upended perennial power Muenster, 53-46, in a Class 2A Region II semifinal at McKinney Boyd High School.
Junior point guard Keldyn Schubert scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the final 3:16 of the game for the Longhorns (35-2), who went back and forth with the Hornets (26-6) until Casey Smith’s three-pointer with 2:30 gave McLeod a 44-40 advantage it did not surrender. Muenster’s 6-7 post, Major Eldridge, was held to four points in the game, thanks to the Longhorns’ swarming defense and early foul trouble. Eldridge picked up his 4th foul with 6:04 left in the third period and did not return until 4:50 was left in the game.
The two teams swapped the lead five times, but McLeod held Muenster scoreless for 4:46 of the final quarter until Garrett Hess’ three-pointer cut the lead to 47-43. Schubert sank 8 of 12 free throws in the game’s final 1:55 to seal the win.
Bryson Culwell led the Hornets with 16 and Danny Luttmer added 15 for the Hornets, who were appearing in their seventh consecutive regional tournament. McLeod had never advanced past the third round until this weekend.