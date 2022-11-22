W. OAK 46, S. HILL 29: The White Oak Ladynecks overcame a slow start, pouring it on in the middle two quarters on the way to a 46-29 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Whitni Rayson scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and four steals to lead the way for White Oak, which trailed 10-5 after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Panthers 30-14 over the next two frames.
Emma Nix had 11 points, and Anna Iske added nine rebounds, three assists and nine blocks for White Oak. Bella Baker scored 10 points and added three rebounds. Karlyn Jones added nine points and five steals, and Lexi Palmer had three points.
Elyse Paiz chipped in with four steals for the Ladynecks.
Laila Thompson had 10 points in the loss for Spring Hill. Elizabeth Corbitt added six, Gracie Gray five, Laney Linseisen four, Zariah Turner three and Liz Fleet one.
GILMER 72, HALLSVILLE 50: HALLSVILLE — Addy Walker led a balanced Lady Buckeye scoring attack with 17 points, and Gilmer used big first and fourth quarters to earn a 72-50 win over Hallsville.
MaKenna Kaunitz and Mallory Tate scored 15 points apiece and Katelyn Dudley added 13 for Gilmer, which led 24-9 after one quarter and put things away with a 21-10 run in the final period.
Makyah Jimmerson scored five points, Tavy McKnight four and Mariyah Gordon three. Tate led with 10 rebounds and Dudley added eight. Kaunitz had five assists and four steals, and Tate came away with six steals.
TATUM 47, KILGORE 34: KILGORE — Aundrea Bradley erupted for 24 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles used a 19-8 run in the second quarter to take control in a 47-34 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Jade Moore-Simon added seven points, Patience Price five, Alecia Halton four, Kerrigan Biggs, Sanyia Cotton and Kaleight Hooker two each and Katelyn Jacobs one.
Moore-Simon also filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks. Biggs had four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Halton three rebounds, four steals and four assists, Bradley four rebounds and three steals and Hooker four assists.
VAN 62, SABINE 29: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals opened up a big first quarter lead on the way to a 62-29 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Van led 24-9 after one quarter and 33-13 at the half.
Sabine (7-2) was paced by Ashlynn Davis with nine points. Caitlyn Stewart and Breanna Evans added five apiece, Ashleigh McCormack three, Silvia Bosoni, Loren Colquitt and Tayla Calico two apiece and Ella Roberts one.
N. DIANA 65, B. SANDY 12: DIANA — Katherine Yount scored 15 points, Layla Stapleton, Starrmia Dixon, Kamrin Woodall and Alexis Miller all added eight points and the New Diana Lady Eagles rolled to a 65-12 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Yount added six rebounds and six steals, Stapleton six rebounds and two steals, Dixon five rebounds and two steals, Woodall two rebounds, Miller two steals, Ashley Orona six points, eight rebounds and two steals, Abbie Shafer six rebounds, Kayleigh Tibbetts five points and two rebounds and Ava Smith one point and four rebounds.
Shemaiah Johnson pulled down seven rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis had one point and five rebounds, Alaysia Estes four points, Journie Plunkett two points and six rebounds, Brilee Langford four rebounds, Jazymne Brown five rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham three points and four rebounds.
MT. PLEASANT 78, GLADEWATER 27: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady bears dropped a 78-27 decision to Mount Pleasant at home on Tuesday.
Kyla Lincoln had seven points in the loss for the Lady Bears (2-4). MaKayla Police finished with five points and three rebounds, Savannah Warren four points and four rebounds, Calice Henderson three points, Jaiden Eeds two points and two blocks, Ramya Ransom two points, three rebounds and two steals, Karlee Moses two points and two rebounds and Ava Langford two points.
On Monday, the Lady Bears visited Teague and fell 57-38.
Henderson filled the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Kiyona Parker had seven points, three rebounds, two steals and four blocks, Kamryn Floyd five points, three rebounds and two steals, Police four points, six rebounds and two steals, Lincoln four points and Warren two points and three rebounds.
A-GOLDEN 43, HARMONY 35: HARMONY — Kalli Trimble and Cacie Lennon scored 11 points apiece, and Alba-Golden held on for a 43-35 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Rendi Seahorn scored 12 points and Emma Alphin 11 in the loss for Harmony. Lakyn Trimble chipped in with six points, Kenner Pylant three, Mally Davidson two and Laycee Plunkett one.
BECKVILLE 44, TROUP 42: TROUP — McKinna Chamness connected on 7 of 9 shots from the field and finished with 17 points to lead the Beckville Ladycats past Troup, 44-42.
Laney Jones added 11 points, Monica Lockett 10 and Amber Harris, Lexi Barr and Jaidyn Flanagan two each. Chamness added six rebounds, Lockett five rebounds, Harris six rebounds and Bar four rebounds. Harris, Jones and Reese Dudley all came up with three steals, and Harris handed out a couple of assists.
G. SALINE 45, O. CITY 21: ORE CITY — Jade McCord scored 12 points, Morgan Countryman added 10 for Grand Saline and the Lady Indians used a 19-2 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 45-21 win over Ore City.
Tori Cummins had 13 points and Renni Harris three in the loss for Ore City.
HAWKINS 61, QUITMAN 51: QUITMAN — Laney Wilson scored a career-high 24 points, adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal to her stat worksheet as the Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 61-51 win over Quitman.
Jordyn Warren finished with 17 points ,seven rebounds, two steals and two assists for Hawkins. Taetum Smith had 12 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists, and Londyn Wilson chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.
BoysS. HILL 53, W. OAK 49: Peyton Bassett and Jack Beckett led the way with 18 points apiece, and the Spring Hill Panthers notched a 53-49 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Jaden Giddings had eight, Dwaylon Richardson and John Harris three apiece, Grant Burton two and Brett Andros one for the Panthers.
Spring Hill led 12-8 after one quarter, 22-21 at halftime and 32-30 heading into the final period before outscoring the Roughnecks by a bucket in the final eight minutes of a close game.
Zac Jacyno had 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss for White Oak. Colton Millwood chipped in with 13 points, Jaydon Medlin six and Gavin Sipes and Terrall Beall five apiece.
HALLSVILLE 63, NACOGDOCHES 56: HALLSVILLE — Anthon McDermott scored 24 points and collected seven rebounds for Hallsville, and the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 63-56 win over Nacogdoches.
Luke Cheatham added 18 points and three steals for Hallsville, which outscored the Dragons 20-14 in the final eight minutes.
JEFFERSON 61, P. GROVE 35: JEFFERSON — C.J. Bowman and K.J. Ross both recorded double-doubles for the Bulldogs in a 61-35 win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks.
Bowman scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ross had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals and Luke Elder finished with 12 points for Jefferson (3-0), which held a slim 14-12 lead after one quarter before pulling away.
Devonte Mitchell, Chris Love and Hasheem Ector all had four points for Jefferson. Ashton Williams added three, E.J. Burns two and Anthony Flenoury one.
Jefferson will visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
ORE CITY 41, HARMONY 22: HARMONY — Blake Coppedge led the way for Ore City with 16 points as the Rebels notched a 41-22 win over the Harmony Eagles on Tuesday.
Jake Rider had seven points, Owen Clark and Will McGraw six apiece and Jerald Anderson two in the loss for Harmony.
AVINGER 40, L-KILDARE 34: LINDEN — Judson Jones recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Jaxon Neal just missed a double-double for Avinger as the Indians notched a 40-34 win over Linden-Kildare.
Neal finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
LATE MONDAY
GirlsSABINE 32, KILGORE 24: LIBERTY CITY — Caitlyn Stewart tossed in 12 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away in the second half of a close game to earn a 32-24 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Silvia Bosoni added seven points for Sabine, which outscored the Lady Bulldogs 16-6 in the second half. Ashlynn Davis finished with five points, Ashleigh McCormack three, Ella Roberts and Loren Colquitt two apiece and Tayla Calico one.
Auniyeuh Matlock scored eight points and Summer Hayden six in the loss for Kilgore.
GILMER 65, RAINS 51: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes opened up a 30-21 halftime lead on the way to a 65-51 win over Rains on Monday.
Addy Walker paced Gilmer with 16 points. MaKenna Kaunitz joined her in double figures with 11 points, and Mariyah Gordon, Katelyn Dudley and Mallory Tate all added nine points for the Lady Buckeyes. Tavy McKnight had seven points and Makyah Jimmerson four.
Dudley finished with eight rebounds and Gordon six, while Jimmerson and Tate pulled down five boards apiece. Jimmerson and Walker both recorded six steals.
DE KALB 46, TATUM 43: The De Kalb Lady Bears outscored Tatum 11-6 in the third quarter to overcome a 26-25 halftime deficit on the way to a 46-43 win over the Lady Eagles.
Aundrea Bradley finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and six assists in the loss for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs added eight points and four rebounds, Kamdyn Scott six points, six rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks, Jade Moore-Simon four points, 16 rebounds and four steals, Alecia Halton five points, two rebounds and two steals, Patience Price two points and three rebounds, Rhianna Harris four point and two rebounds and Katelyn Jacobs three points.