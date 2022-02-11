GIRLS
H. SPRINGS 25, N. DIANA 23: Hughes Springs built a 7-0 lead after one quarter and held on for a 25-23 win over New Diana on Friday in a District 15-3A playoff seeding game.
New Diana will meet Tatum at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Hughes Springs will face Waskom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday - both at Hallsville High School.
Rylee Camp had six points, six rebounds and three steals in the loss for New Diana. Kamrin Woodall added five points and three rebounds, Amber Hitt five points and four rebounds, Sarah Yount four points, eight rebounds and two steals and Katherine Yount three points, six rebounds and two steals.
BECKVILLE 42, U. GROVE 35: McKinna Chamness tossed in 15 points and added seven rebounds for Beckville as the Ladycats earned a 42-35 win over Union Grove on Friday at Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium in a District 21-2A seeding game for second place.
Reese Dudley and Amber Harris added seven points apiece, Lexi Barr and Emily Dean four each, Monica Lockett and Kiara Willis two each and Laney Jones one. Harris also grabbed seven rebounds and added two blocked shots. Barr had six rebounds, five steals and two assists and Jones seven rebounds.
BOYS
KILGORE 48, CUMBERLAND 35: KILGORE - Ethan Drury led the way with 10 points, and nine Bulldogs got into the scoring act Friday in a 48-35 win over Cumberland Academy.
Thomas Hattaway added eight for Kilgore, which led 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime. Jake Thompson and Daverian Franklin added six apiece, and Braydon Nelson, Bobby King, Rylan Copeland, Jayden Sanders and C.J. Ingram all scored three points.
W. OAK 48, DAINGERFIELD 44: DAINGERFIELD - Gunner Solis scored 13 points, Landon Anderson added 10 for the Roughnecks and White Oak remained unbeaten in district play with a 48-44 win over Daingerfield.
Brian Williams and Ben Jacyno both finished with eight for White Oak (28-4, 11-0). Colton Millwood added five, Colton Fears three and Zac Jacyno one.
White Oak's JV notched a 61-37 win.
The Roughnecks host New Diana on Tuesday.
SABINE 63, O. CITY 52: LIBERTY CITY - Freshmen Hudson McNatt (21) and Colt Sparks (20) combined for 41 points, and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 63-52 win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Breydan Pobuda added 16 for the Cardinals, who will close out the regular season at Gladewater on Tuesday.
Ryan Webb scored 16 and Allen Nigreville 15 in the loss for Ore City.
MPCH 68, HARMONY 38: MOUNT PLEASANT - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill took control of things with a 24-8 run in the second quarter on the way to a 68-38 win over Harmony.
Riley Patterson had nine points in the loss for Harmony. Tyson Jenkins added six, Alex Scheuer and Tucker Tittle five apiece, Boston Seahorn four and Chris Arellano and Braxton Baker three each.
BECKVILLE 97, B. SANDY 49: BECKVILLE - D.J. Rockwell scored 28 points, knocking down five 3-pointers on the night, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 97-39 win over Big Sandy.
Matt Barr added 15, Jaedyn Slaughter 14, J'Koby Williams 13 and Ryan Harris 12 for Beckville, which led 35-6 after one quarter. Gage Berry and Jakelvin Smith chipped in with seven apiece, and Jaden Mojica added a bucket.
HAWKINS 80, OVERTON 50: HAWKINS - Dristun Pruitt poured in 24 points, Bryce Burns (16) and Jeramy Torres (15) combined for 31 and the Hawkins Hawks rolled past Overton, 80-50.
Boston Conner added eight for the Hawks, who led 31-15 at halftime. Drew Dacus added seven, Jake Shaw five, Marshall White three and Micah Staruska two.