COUGARS 49, HEAT 48: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CEC Cougars of Louisville, Kentucky rallied from 10 down after one quarter and from 10-down heading into the final stanza to force overtime and edge Longview HEAT, 49-48, at the NCHBC National Championships.
The loss dropped HEAT into the Division 2 bracket for a game against St. Louis Blue Knights later in the day on Wednesday.
Jordan Parker poured in 33 points and added nine rebounds, five steals and three assists in the loss for HEAT. Jenna Parker finished with six points, five assists, 12 rebounds and seven steals, Maddie Wright six points and 11 rebounds, Brailey Brown three points, three assists, two steals and two blocks and Laynie Walton five rebounds.