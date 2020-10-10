Steve Fletcher doesn’t know if he has any future Golden Gloves, Olympic or professional boxers walking into the Southside Longview Double Jab Boxing Club three days each week.
Fletcher hopes that’s the case, but for now he’s more concerned with what kind of kids walk back out the door and into the community.
“It’s more than just boxing,” said Fletcher, who has trained amateur boxers for more than 30 years. “We’re trying to get tutors here to help kids with their school work, and we want to get them involved in the community with Habitat for Humanity and some other groups. Basically, just anything we can do to set these kids up in a positive way outside the gym.”
Boxing, however, is what opens the door at the club owned by Marlin Hardeman.
Three days each week, boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 15 learn the “sweet science” from Fletcher.
“I’ve known him (Hardeman) since he was a kid in the early 1980s when he used to come to the gym at the old Longview High School where we used to practice,” said Fletcher, who now trains Hardeman’s son.
“We talked and just came up with the idea to try and help kids the best we can, and we knew we wanted a place on the South side of Longview. Everything just came together.”
Fletcher said kids will learn the basics first, with an eye on competing in the annual Golden Gloves event slated for February in Longview. He said there are currently around 20 youth signed up, and he expects more to join once football season ends.
“I tell them we’re going to learn the basics and enjoy the sport right now,” Fletcher said. “Let’s not try to run before we crawl. Let’s understand the sport first.”
Classes at the gym, located at 420 South Mobberly, typically run from 6:30-7:45 and 7:45-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For information, contact Fletcher at (903) 353-7474.