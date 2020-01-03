■ JOHN TYLER 69, PINE TREE 64: TYLER — John Tyler freshman Ashad Walker hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 23 seconds, leading the Lions to a 69-64 win over the Pine Tree Pirates in the District 16-5A opener for both schools.
Jasiah Wright led the Pirates with 19 points, followed by Daryus Gray’s 14 and Kenny Bradsaw’s 12.
Pine Tree, which drops to 10-11 overall, plays host to Hallsville Tuesday.
■ BIG SANDY 61, UNION GROVE 35: UNION GROVE — Joshua Shipman ripped the cords for 27 points and Carter Oswalt contributed 18 in the Big Sandy Wildcats’ 61-35 thumping of the Union Grove Lions.
The Wildcats spotted UG a 14-9 first quarter lead and proceeded to outscore the hosts 52-21 the final three frames.
Carson Daniels sank 17 in defeat for UG.
Big Sandy (1-0, 13-5) hosts Harleton Tuesday.
■ WHITE OAK 60, WEST RUSK 50: WHITE OAK — It was a great start to district for the White Oak Roughnecks as Brian Williams dropped 19 points and Gunner Solis 18 in a 60-50 win over the West Rusk Raiders Friday and E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
The Roughnecks (1-0, 6-11) rallied from a 24-22 halftime deficit by doubling up the Raiders 22-11 in the third quarter.
Talon Winings tallied 18 in defeat for the Raiders.
■ KILGORE 47, GILMER 29: KILGORE — The Kilgore Bulldogs got 13 points from CJ Ingram and Jermiah Hoskins added 12 in a 47-29 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes here Friday.
Kilgore held an 18-14 lead at 2:38 of the first half and proceeded to outscore Gilmer 29-15 the rest of the way.
It was the district opener for both teams.
■ HALLSVILLE 59, WHITEHOUSE 49: HALLSVILLE — Taking advantage of an ice-cold start, the Hallsville Bobcats notched a 59-49 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats in 16-5A action Friday.
Taven Jackel led the way to victory with a game-high 21 points. Benjamin Samples added 19 and Jai Lacario netted 10.
Hallsville visits Pine Tree Tuesday.
■ ARP 55, SABINE 39: LIBERTY CITY — A dozen points from Jonathon Blackwell lifted the Arp Tigers to a 55-39 over the Sabine Cardinals.
Sabine got 12 points from both Breydan Pobuda and Savoy Goodwin. Pobuda pulled 10 boards for his double double.
The Cardinals (0-1, 7-9) are at Troup Tuesday.
■ WINONA 55, HARMONY 47: WINONA — The Winona Wildcat staved off a late surge by the Harmony Eagles to collect a 55-47 district opening win here Friday night.
Winona got 16 points from Cameron Smalls and 15 more from Ashton Smith to pick up the win.
Logan Baker’s 18 points paced Harmony in defeat.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 62, JAMES BOWIE 39: LINDEN — The trio of LaDavian Johnson, Da’Vion Tyson and Vincent Peter enabled the Linden-Kildare Tigers to bag an easy 62-39 win over the James Bowie Pirates in the district opener for both teams Friday.
Johnson led the way with 19 points, while Tyson netted 14 and Peter tacked on 13.
LK, which scored 16 points in the second, third and fourth frames after opening with 14, improves to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.
■ HAWKINS 54, CARLISLE 47: HAWKINS — A slim two-point lead going into the final eight minutes of regulation evolved into a 54-47 District 16-2A opening win for the Hawkins Hawks over the Carlisle Indians Friday evening.
Zach Conde was high point for the Hawks with 23, while Paeton Smith also hit for deuces with 11.
Carlisle’s Jonathan Fraser led all scorers with 25 points.
Hawkins, idle Tuesday, is at Overton Friday and Carlisle pays Overton a visit on Tuesday.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 51, DAINGERFIELD 50, OT: HUGHES SPRINGS — It took an extra session to decide Friday night’s barn-burner between the Hughes Springs Mustangs and Daingerfield Tigers.
In the end, the Mustangs prevailed, 51-50.
Devin Flournoy sank 16 points and Trayvon Kennedy followed with 13.
Daingerfield mounted a comeback in the fourth and rallied from a 34-22 deficit in the third. The Tigers scored 20 in the final eight minutes of reglation to send it to OT.
Hughes Springs is 1-0 in district and 4-13 overall.
COLLEGE
■ MCMURRY 91, LETU 86: ABILENE — McMurry knocked down 10 of 30 attempts from 3-point range and took advantage of LeTourneau’s struggles from long distance to earn a 91-86 win in American Southwest Conference action.
LETU, which finished 4 of 35 from downtown, drops to 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference. McMurry is 5-6 and 2-0.
Nate West finished with 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the loss for LeTourneau. Brick Fosnight had 15 points, eight boards, two blocks and a steal, John Argue 10 points, eight rebounds and threeblocks, Justin Moore 10 points and four rebounds, Andrew Eberhardt seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Kyle Matthews seven points and six rebounds.
Berry Dedrick paced McMurry with 26 points. Mike Williams added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The YellowJackets face Hardin-Simmons at 3 p.m. today in Abilene.
■ KILGORE 109, VICTORIA 67: KILGORE — The Kilgore College men kept Victoria College winless on the season with a 109-67 decision Friday at Masters Gymnasium in the first conference matchup since the Christmas break.
KC (12-2, 3-1) traded leads with Victoria (0-8, 0-4) twice in the first half, but the Rangers caught fire before the intermission to head into the locker room leading by 17 points.
Michael Thomas led the Rangers with 24 points, making 4-of-6 three-pointers and adding three steals and two assists.
Victoria’s Jacob Brown led all scorers with 26 points and six assists.
KC’s Tyron McMillian scored 18 points, earning a double-double by adding 10 rebounds.
Rodrigue Andela and Stephan Morris each scored 12 points and Cameron Gooden came off the bench to score 10.
KC’s next game is 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Port Arthur versus Lamar State College-Port Arthur.
FROM STAFF REPORTS