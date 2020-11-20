HALLSVILLE 60, LINDALE 44: HALLAVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats overcame a slow start to rally for a 60-44 win over the Lindale Eagles.
Benjamin Samples scored 15 points to pace Hallsville, which trailed 10-4 after one quarter but outscored the Eagles 25-11 in the second to lead 29-21 at the break.
Taylor Sheffield added nine for Hallsville. Luke Cheatham, Zachar Florence and Anthon McDermott added eight apiece, Tanner Benson six and Austin Almond, Trenton Smith and David Ruff two each.
The Bobcats will host Tyler Legacy at 1:30 p.m. today.
JEFFERSON 84, GLADEWATER 36: JEFFERSON — Josh Thomas led four Bulldogs into double figures with 17 points as Jefferson opened the season with an 84-36 win over Gladewater.
Jeremiah Buffin hit four 3-pointer and finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs. Jakardan Davidson added 15, Chris Shepard 14, Carlos Jackson nine, Dylan Washington five, C.J. Bowman four and Don Gardner and Courtland Sims two apiece.
Q. CITY 43, O. CITY 29: QUEEN CITY — Jeremy Kyle recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Ore City dropped a 43-29 decision to Queen City.
Jordan Escamilla added six points and Luis Lara five for Ore City.
HARMONY 42, TROUP 40: HARMONY — Chris Arellano came up with a steal and scored at the buzzer, lifting the Harmony Eagels to a 42-40 win over the Troup Tigers on Friday in the season opener for the Eagles.
Evan Patterson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Logan Baker knocked down three triples and finished with 13 points for Harmony.
Carson Helpenstill had five points, Boston Seahorn four points and eight assists and Alex Scheuer two points. Arellano’s game-winner accounted for his only points.
Matthew Castillo had 12 points in the loss for Troup.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Judson 7th A 38, Nacogdoches McMichael 21; Judson 8th A 37, Nacogdoches McMichael 30
