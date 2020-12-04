HALLSVILLE 52, NACOGDOCHES 44: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats moved to 5-2 on the season with a 52-44 win over Nacogdoches.
Luke Cheatham added 12 and Tanner Benson 11 for Hallsville, which trailed 36-31 heading into the final quarter before closing with a 21-7 run.
David Ruff had seven for the Bobcats. Anthon McDermott added three, and Taylor Sheffield, Jake Hall and Trent Smith all scored two.
Hallsville hosts Lufkin at noon today.
WHITE OAK 60, HEAT 44: WHITE OAK — Gunner Solis scored 15 points, Ben Jacyno was closed behind with 13 and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 60-44 win over Tyler HEAT.
Carson Bower had 11 points for the Roughnecks, who outscored HEAT 20-9 in the final stanza. Brian Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds, Adrian Mumphrey six points, Landon Anderson four points and six rebounds and Hayden Craig two points.
The White Oak JV rolled to a 41-18 win.
White Oak visits Pine Tree for a 2 p.m. contest today.
U. GROVE 57, SABINE 51: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions built a four-point cushion after one quarter and made it hold up in a 57-51 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
David Robinson had 17 in the season opener for Sabine. Jason Alexander added seven, Clayne Simmons and Breydon Pobuda six apiece, Kaden Manning and Kairron Jackson four each, Jackson Strait three and Matt Smith and Conner Tucker two each.
TATUM 76, MARSHALL 42: TATUM — Jayden Boyd led three Eagles into double figures with 14 points, and Tatum built a big lead early en route to a 76-42 win over Marshall.
Kendric Malone added 11 and Haden Crowley 10 for Tatum, which led 21-10 after one quarter and 37-15 at the break. Trey Fite chipped in with nine, Kendall Williams eight, Markendrick Beall five, Drake Walton four, Decartiyay Allison and Brian Hawkins three apiece and Jaylen Reynolds a bucket.
Tatum (1-1) will visit Diboll on Tuesday.
LATE THURSDAY
DOUGLASS 53, W. RUSK 34: NEW LONDON — The Douglass Indians built a 16-5 lead after one quarter en route to a 53-34 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Torami Dixon, Andon Mata and Omarion Anthony all had eight points in the loss for West Rusk, with Bryant Mason adding five, Geremiah Smith three and Jamal Ford two. Dixon also collected 15 rebounds, with Anthony adding seven, and Dixon recorded three blocked shots.