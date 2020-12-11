WHITE OAK 45, RAINS 38: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals, leading the White Oak Roughnecks past Rains, 45-38.
Landon Anderson and Ben Jacyno scored nine apiece for White Oak, which moved to 3-2 with the win. Gunner Solis added eight, and Carson Bower finished with six points and eight assists.
White Oak visits Lindale today for a 1:15 p.m. contest.
TATUM 66, LC-M 53: TATUM — Dalone Fuller led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Tatum Eagles earned a 66-53 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville on Friday.
Haden Crowley added 11 points for Tatum, which outscored LC-M 23-12 in the final period. Kendric Malone finished with 10 points and three assists, Jayden Boyd 10 points and four blocks, Decartiyay Allison eight points, Drake Walton five, Markendrick Bell four and Bryan Hawkins three.
Ben Elliott had 23 in the loss for LC-M.
Tatum moves to 2-2 with the win.
SABINE 47, W. RUSK 46: NEW LONDON — David Robinson scored 27 points, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play, as Sabine edged West Rusk on Friday, 47-46.
Robinson added five rebounds and four steals for Sabine, which also got seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals from Kaden Manning and six points and nine rebounds from Breydan Pobuda.
Torami Dixon finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks in the loss for West Rusk. Jamal Ford had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, Jaxon Farquhar five points and 13 rebounds, Omarion Anthony six points, Geremiah Smith five points and Jimmie Harper three points.
ORE CITY 60, HAWKINS 55: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid torched the nets for 34 points, Jeremy Kyle added 16 for the Rebels and Ore City notched a 60-55 win over Hawkins.
Luis Lara finished with seven points and Blake Coppedge three.
CLARKSVILLE 46, AVINGER 41: CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Tigers built an 18-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 46-41 win over the Avinger Indians on Friday.
Cade Walker had 12 points, Jacob Burleson seven and Judson Jones six in the loss for Avinger.
The Indians will host Avery on Tuesday.
LCS 68, CHCS 44: Christian Heritage Classical School dropped a 68-44 decision to Longview Christian School despite a 14-point effort from Trey Stone.
Stone also added three steals for the Sentinels. Carson Lambert and Cason Owens added seven points apiece, and Will Horne chipped in with six points and three steals.