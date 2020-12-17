DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 54, H. SPRINGS 11: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams (18) and Carson Bower (11) both scored in double figures for White Oak, and the Roughnecks held Hughes Springs to single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 54-11 win.
Adrian Mumphrey and Ben Jacyno added eight apiece for White Oak, and Williams added four steals. The Roughnecks led 14-1 after one qurter and 26-4 at halftime.
White Oak’s JV notched a 48-14 win.
The Roughnecks host their annual alumni game at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 59, DETROIT 25: MCLEOD — Silas Murdock led he way with 17 points, Keldyn Schubert added a double-double for the Longhorns and McLeod rolled to a 59-25 win over Detroit.
Murdock added three steals, two assists and two rebounds, and Schubert finished with 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Casey Smith chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, Nos Gryder eight points, three steals and five rebounds, Mason Teer six rebounds, Nathan Parker five points and seven rebounds and Gabe Groves two points and five boards.
DISTRICT 24-A
S. BLUFF 51, AVINGER 49: AVINGER — The Avinger Indians dropped a 51-49 decision to Sulphur Bluff on Friday.
Judson Jones had 14, Jacob Burleson 12 and Cade Walker 11 in the loss for Avinger.
NON-DISTRICT
JACKSONVILLE 47, KILGORE 28: JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 in the final eight minutes for a 47-28 win over Kilgore.
C.J. Ingram had 12 points in the loss for Kilgore. Isaac Hoberecht added seven, Davin Rider five and Jake Thompson four.
HAWKINS 71, HARMONY 63: HARMONY — Zach Conde led a balanced Hawkins attack with 19 points, and the Hawks notched a 71-63 win over Harmony on Friday.
Dristun Pruitt had 18 and Jeramy Torres 12 for Harmony. Bryce Burns finished with nine, Paeton Smith eight, Marshall White three and Micah Staruska two. Torres also ahd 11 rebounds and Smith seven, with Smith adding six assists, Conde four assists and Torrese four steals.
Jax Wilburn knocked down five 3-points and scored 21 points in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn finished with 19 points, Gage Kalanak nine, Brayden Bowin five, Jacob Pulscher three, Clint Helpenstill two and Dallin Seahorn one.
JEFFERSON 61, TENAHA 36: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season with a 61-36 win over Tenaha, building a 22-8 lead after one quarter and putting things away with a 17-5 run in the third.
Chris Shepard paced Jefferson with 17 points. Carlos Jackson and Josh Thomas added 13 apiece.
BECKVILLE 58, T. HEAT 30: BECKVILLE — Ryan Harris led the Bearcats with 23 points, and Beckville used a 21-5 run in the final quarter to pull away for a 58-30 win over Tyler HEAT.
J’Koby Williams added 13 for Beckville. Eli Ramsey finished with seven points, Jakelvin Smith six, Matt Barr five and Jeremiah Steph and Jaden Mojica two apiece.
LATE THURSDAY
HEAT 69, LCS 54: Ben Hill led the way with 27 points, adding seven rebounds, two steals and two assists to his big night, and Longview HEAT earned a 69-54 win over Longview Christian School.
Oakley Vallery finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for HEAT, which led 20-13 after one quarter and 43-27 at the half. Luke Brockway chipped in with 11 points, four steals and three rebounds, Beau Thompson four points and two rebounds, Brentton Jenkins six points and three rebounds, Dade Goforth two rebounds, Eric Cleveland two points and six rebounds, Ethan Gallant one steal, Isaac Hill and Joey Stipp a rebound apiece, Luke Starrett five points and three rebounds and Nick O’Connell two points.