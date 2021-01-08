DISTRICT 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 51, HALLSVILLE 35: HALLSVILLE -Justin Haire and Boo Wilkerson scored 11 points apiece, and the Sulphur Springs Wildcats used a big first quarter to take control en route to a 51-35 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Benjamin Samples had 13 in the loss for Hallsville, which fell behind 18-6 after one quarter and trailed 27-10 at halftime.
The Bobcats will host Longview on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 59, HENDERSON 49: KILGORE — Isaac Hoberecht led four Bulldogs into double figures with 17 points, and Kilgore picked up a 59-49 win over Henderson.
Thomas Hattaway added 12 points, Jake Thompson 11, C.J. Ingram 10, Javiora Easley six and D VanZant three for Kilgore. The Bulldogs led 18-12 after one quarter and 33-18 at halftime.
Kilgore moves to 2-2 in district play with the win.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 61, W. OAK 57: WHITE OAK — The Gladewater Bears outscored White Oak 25-19 in the final frame to hold on for a 61-57 win against the Roughnecks on Friday
Kollin Lewis scored 22 points for the Bears. K’havia Reese added 18, Eli Kates nine and Dennis Allen seven.
Brian Williams hammered home seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in the loss for White Oak. Ben Jacyno had 13 points, Gunner Solis 11 points, Landon Anderson six points and Carson Bower six points, nine assists and three steals.
The White Oak JV earned a 48-26 win.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 49, W. POINT 36: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears opened district play with a 49-36 win over Wills Point, using a combined 26 points from Michael Fitzgerald (14) and Malik English (12) to earn the win.
Hayden Woods added eight and Gekyle Baker seven for the Bears, who improved to 6-4 overall. Brownsboro trailed 10-4 after one quarter, but tied things at 18-18 at the break.
Nathan Allen had 11 in the loss for Wills Point.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 109, W. RUSK 35: TATUM — Six Eagles scored in double figures, and Tatum bolted out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 109-35 win over West Rusk.
Jayden Boyd had 21 points, Kendric Malone 16, Kendall Williams and Ty Bridges 13 apiece, Aidan Anthony 12 and Dalone Fuller 10 for Tatum. Decartiyay Allison and Drake Walton added eight apiece, Markendrick Beall six and Trey Fite two. Fite added eight rebounds, Anthony six rebounds, Malone five rebounds and four steals, Williams five steals, Bridges four assists and four steals and Boyd four assists, two blocks and five steals.
Tatum (9-3, 4-0) will visit Arp on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 90, HARLETON 25: JEFFERSON — Chris Shepard led five Bulldogs into double figures with 24 points, and Jefferson rolled to a 90-25 win over Harleton.
Dylan Washington added 19, C.J. Bowman 12, Don Gardner 11 and Carlos Jackson 10 for Jefferson, which led 31-3 after one quarter. Jakardan Davidson added eight points, Courtlyn Sims four and Zion Hopes two for the Bulldogs, who moved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the district with the win.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 53, J. BOWIE 34: SIMMS — Keldyn Schubert turned in a quadruple-double with 22 points, 11 assists, 10 steals and 10 rebounds for McLeod in a 53-34 win over James Bowie.
Nos Gryder added nine points, Casey Smith eight, Silas Murdock and Nathan Parker five apiece and Tyler Williams four.
McLeod led 21-5 after one quarter.
JUNIOR HIGH
Scores: Lufkin Purple 56, Foster 38 (7th); Foster 38, Lufkin 30 (8th); Judson 37, Forest Park 18 (7th); Judson 46, Forest Park 16 (8th)
COLLEGE
H-SIMMONS 84, LETU 78: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team let one get away Thursday, falling 84-78 to Hardin-Simmons in the American Southwest Conference opener.
LETU (2-1, 0-1 ASC) held a 17-point lead after Deonte Jackson canned a triple with 14:13 to play. But HSU (6-2, 1-0) erased the double-digit deficit with a 15-5 run to pull within seven at the 9:41 mark. Andrew Eberhardt and Jackson each knocked down jumpers within a 24-second span to keep the Jackets ahead by nine, but the Cowboys sliced the Jackets’ lead to two on Aidan Walsh’s layup at the 6:50 mark.
Hardin-Simmons went on a 10-0 run over a 1:58 span to take a six-point lead. John Argue scored with 2:08 remaining as LeTourneau tied the game at 75, but the Cowboys scored the next five points before Eberhardt buried a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to play to pull within one possession. But the YellowJackets couldn’t get over the hump, and the Cowboys held on.
It was LETU’s ninth straight loss at home to HSU.
Ebehardt finished with 24 points and four steals. Argue had 18 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jackson scored 16 points, and had eight assists, five steals and five rebounds. Jordan Pride had nine points and two steals.
Walsh scored 29 points, and had six boards, and Trey Wooldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Hardin-Simmons, which outrebounded LeTourneau, 48-37.
The YellowJackets host McMurry 3 p.m. today.