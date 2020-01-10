DISTRICT 16-5A
■ MARSHALL 74, PINE TREE 44: MARSHALL — Moving Friday’s game against Pine Tree to early in the day helped the Mavericks avoid severe weather as they also avoided their first district loss of the year.
The Mavs defeated the Pirates 74-44 and advanced to 19-6 overall and 3-0 in district play. Pine Tree is still in search of its first district win with a record of 0-3 against district opponents.
Jaedon Knox dropped in 15 points to lead the game in scoring. Chris Leonard was right behind him with 13 points and Lyrik Rawls with 12. Jason Tuck scored seven points while James Thomas and Kevin Pinson each tossed in six points. Savion Williams scored five while Ni’Derick Lewis dropped four. Mike Washington came away with three points, Avery Jamison had two and Fred Woolen finished the night with one point.
Kenny Bradshaw led his Pirates in scoring with 14 points. Next in line was Jasiah Wright with 11. J.D. Rockwell and Jadarlon Key scored five points apiece. Joseph Johnson scored three points while Corey Thomas, Torrell Collins and Trey Mumphrey all scored two points each.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 53, CUMBERLAND 41: KILGORE — Jeremiah Hoskins led three Bulldogs into double figures with 20 points, and Kilgore rallied for a 53-41 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jake Thompson added 13 points and C.J. Ingram 12 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 14-8 after one quarter and 41-38 at the half before taking control after the break.
Rowdy Rieke had four points, Bryson Parker three and Thomas Hattaway one for Kilgore.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 71, CHCS 47: John Sawyer tossed in 19 points, Braden McCullin and Elijah Grimes scored 15 apiece and Longview HEAT rolled to a 71-47 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Sawyer also handed out nine assists and came away with two steals. McCullin finished with six assists and two steals, Grimes three rebounds, three assists and two blcoks, ben Hill five points, two rebounds and two steals, Oakley Vallery nine points and two assists, Luke Starrett two points and four rebounds, Dade Goforth four points and Nick O’Connell two points.