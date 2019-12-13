MOUNT PLEASANT
■ KILGORE SPLITS: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Kilgore Bulldogs defeated White Oak (35-28) and fell to Jefferson (37-34) on day two of the tournament on Friday.
Against White Oak, Jake Thompson scored eight points and Jeremiah Hoskins seven.
Thomas Hattaway had nine points, Brian Brown eight, C.J. Ingram six, Hoskins five, Thompson four and Rowdy Rieke two in the loss to Jefferson.
■ ROUGHNECKS FALL TWICE: MOUNT PLEASANT — The White Oak Roughnecks came up a little short Friday in games against Rains (57-53) and Kilgore (35-28) at the Mount Pleasant Tournament.
Carson Bower was high point for White Oak in the game against Rains with 18 points and five assists. Gavin Bzdil netted 10 points and Gunner Solis had nine in the loss.
Solis’ 10 points were high point against Kilgore, while Brian Williams followed with nine points.
The Roughnecks (4-8) have their Alumni game Friday.
GARY■ BIG SANDY GETS A SPLIT: GARY — The Big Sandy Wildcats rebounded from a loss early in the day with a resounding 74-42 thumping of the Alto Yellowjackets in the Gary Tournament.
Joshua Shipman led the barrage with 27 points and three 3s, while Dakarai Menefee added 13 points and Carter Oswalt along with Brian Pullum pitched in 10 points each.
The Wildcats (5-4) suffered a 47-44 setback to Douglas in the opening game of the day. Shipman was tops once again in points with 15 and Menefee pitched in 11.
Big Sandy faces Joaquin today at 12:45 p.m.
■ HALLSVILLE ADVANCES TO 3RD PLACE GAME: GLEN ROSE — Hallsville’s bid for a title game appearance came up short in a 45-38 setback against Saginaw at the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament.
The Bobcats (8-6) got 13 points from Ben Samples in the loss.
Hallsville notched a 76-66 win over San Angelo Central earlier in the day and place four in twin figures.
Samples was tops with 21 points, Danny Marr added 16, Tanner Benson 13 and Jai Locario 12.
The Bobcats advance to the third place game today at 11:40 a.m.
FRANKSTON
■ TROUP 28, FRANKSTON 19: FRANKSTON — The Troup Tigers, in a score more reflective of a football contest, dropped the Frankston Indians in a 28-19 verdict at the Frankston Tournament here Friday.
Troup (7-1) got a game-high eight points from Grayson Driggs, while Frankston (2-8) was led by Isaiah Allen’s half dozen in the loss.
The Tigers tangle were to tangle with Elkhart Friday night in the semifinals.
OTHER GAMES
■ HARMONY 71, UNION GROVE 64: HARMONY — Logan Baker canned three 3s and finished with 19 points as the Harmony Eagles won a 71-64 thriller over the Union Grove Lions in non-district play Friday evening.
Baker was joined in double figures by Cameron Helpenstill (11) and Jax Wilburn (10).
The Eagles (6-1) connected on 27 of 35 from the free throw line and fended off a fourth quarter charge by the Lions (8-3).
Carson Daniels led UG in the loss with a game-high 28 points, including four from beyond the arc.
Harmony hosts New Diana on Tuesday.