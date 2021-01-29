DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 59, BULLARD 56: KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the second half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs edged Bullard, 59-56, on Friday.
Isaac Hoberecht had 11 points for the Bulldogs, nine coming in the second half. Thomas Hattaway had all eight of his points in the first half, and Davin Rider scored seven total for the Bulldogs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 76, JEFFERSON 45: TATUM — Kendric Malone scored 15 points, Dalone Fuller and Jayden Boyd added 12 apiece and No. 10 ranked Tatum notched a 76-45 win over No. 25 Jefferson.
Malone added six rebounds, three assists and three steals for Tatum (15-3), which bolted out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter and led 44-21 at halftime. Boyd added nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals, Fuller 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Kendall Williams 10 points, Haden Crowley nine points, Trey Fite six points, six rebounds and three assists, Ty Bridges six points, Drake Walton three points and four assists and Decartiyay Allison three points, five rebounds and two steals.
Chris Shepard had 14 points and C.J. Bowman 10 in the loss for Jefferson.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 76, O. CITY 41: ORE CITY — Adrian Mumphrey recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, leading the White Oak Roughnecks past Ore City, 76-41.
Brian Williams added 16 points and Landon Anderson chipped in with 12 for the Roughnecks, who led 25-7 after one quarter and 41-15 at the half. Ben Jacyno and Carson Bower finished with nine points apiece, Zac Jacyno seven, Colton Fears three and Hayden Craig two.
The Roughnecks (14-6, 7-1) will host Gladewater on Tuesday.
The White Oak JV notched a 36-35 win over Beckville on Friday.
GLADEWATER 64, H. SPRINGS 38: GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis ripped the nets for 31 points, and the Gladewater Bears notched a 64-38 win over Hughes Springs.
K’havia Reese, Dennis Allen and Eli Kates all finished with seven points for the Bears. Tyrone Maddox and Michael Lewis scored five apiece, and Nick Lincoln had two.
SABINE 55, N. DIANA 7: LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda tossed in 11 points, David Robinson and Daniel Robinson scored 10 apiece and the Sabine Cardinals rolled to a 55-7 win over the New Diana Eagles on Friday.
Conner Tucker and Jaydan McPherson scored six points apiece. Tucker added five rebounds, David Robinson five steals and Pobuda eight rebounds, three blocks and four steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 99, OVERTON 36: BECKVILLE — Nine Bearcats got into the scoring act, led by Ryan Harris with 29 points, as Beckville rolled to a 99-36 win against Overton.
Harris scored 13 in the opening quarter and 14 in the third to go along with a bucket in the second for Beckville. Eli Ramsey added 16 points, Gage Berry and Jaden Mojica 14 apiece and Jaiden Slaughter 11. Matt Barr tossed in seven, J’koby Williams and Ethan Sides four apiece and Jeremiah Steph one.
U. GROVE 40, HAWKINS 31: HAWKINS — Kole Burns scored 10 points, Matthew Bower and Cooper Vestal were right behind him with nine apiece and Union Groveheld on for a 40-31 win over Hawkins.
The Lions led 11-8 after one quarter and 20-16 at the half, extending the lead to 31-22 heading to the final period.
Jeramy Torres had 12 points in the loss for Hawkins. Dristun Pruitt and Bryce Burns finished with six apiece, Zach Conde five and Drew Dacus two. Conde led with 11 rebounds and five assists. Burns had eight rebounds, Pruitt four rebounds and three steals and Torrese four rebounds and two steals.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 59, BLOOMBURG 36: BLOOMBURG — Three Indians scored in twin figures, and Avinger bolted out to a 20-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 59-36 win over Bloomburg.
Cade Walker had 16 points, Jordan Samples 12 and Judson Jones nine for Avinger, which led 33-10 at halftime. Jacob Burleson finished with nine points, Dillon Sims seven, Nate McIntyre four and Quinton Singletary one.
Avinger hosts Saltillo on Tuesday.
PRIVATE
HEAT 51, MIDESSA 48: MANSFIELD — Ben Hill scored 19 points, Oakley Vallery recorded a double-double and Longview HEAT edged Midessa, 51-48, in the NHCBC Red River District Tournament.
Hill added five rebounds and three steals, and Vallery had 12 points and 10 blocks for HEAT, which trailed 30-19 at halftime before rallying in the final two frames. Luke Brockway finished with eight points, four reobunds and three steals, L.T. Starrett six points, five rebounds and two blocks, Brentton Jenkins three points, Eric Cleveland two points, Beau Thompson one point and two rebounds and Ethan Gallant two rebounds.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Scores: Judson 7th 35, Nacogdoches McMichael 16; Nacogdoches McMichael 44, Judson 8th 22