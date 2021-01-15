DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 59, CUMBERLAND 51: KILGORE — After being held scoreless in the opening period, Isaac Hoberecht scored 12 in the second quarter and had 26 for the game to lead the Kilgore Bulldogs past Cumberland Academy, 59-51.
C.J. Ingram added 13 for Kilgore, with 11 coming in the second half. Thomas Hattaway had seven points, Corey Rider five, Davin Rider three and Javiora Easley and Daverian Franklin two apiece.
Kilgore moves to 3-3 in district play with the win.
C. HILL 72, HENDERSON 56: NEW CHAPEL HILL — All five Chapel Hill starters scored in double figures as the No. 20 Bulldogs pulled out a 72-56 win over Henderson on Friday.
Jared Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Keviyan Huddleston 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tyson Berry 10 points and 10 assists. Ashtin Watkins led the way for the Bulldogs with 26 points, and Jarrell Hunter had 13 points.
Bryson Collins led Henderson with 24 points and nine rebounds. Tobaius Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Devin Phillips finished with eight points and 14 rebounds.
DISTRIT 15-3A
W. OAK 55, DAINGERFIELD 27: DAINGERFIELD — Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Brian Williams chipped in with 15 points for the Roughnecks and White Oak moved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in district play with a 55-27 win over Daingerfield.
Adrian Mumphrey had eight points and seven rebounds, Carson Bower six points and six steals and Ben Jacyno and Landon Anderson three points apiece for White Oak.
The Roughneck JV earned a 40-24 win.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 87, E. FIELDS 35: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Jayden Boyd scored 10 of his team-leading 19 points in the opening quarter as the No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles improved to 11-3 overall and 6-0 in district play with an 87-35 win over Elysian Fields.
Kendric Malone had 14 and Decartiyay Allison 10 for the Eagles, while Drake Walton and Dalone Fuller chipped in with nine apiece, Aidan Anthony eight, Markendrick Beall six, Kendall Williams and Trey Fite five each and Ty Bridges two.
Elysian Fields hosts Waskom on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 75, B. SANDY 24: BIG SANDY — Matt Barr led the way with 16 points, Eli Ramsey, J’Koby Williams and Ryan Harris all scored 13 for the Bearcats and Beckville moved to 4-0 in league play with a 75-24 win over Big Sandy.
Jaden Mojicia and Jaiden Slaughter had six points apiece, Kelvin Smith four, Barry Gage three, Jeremiah Steph two and Ethan Sides one.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 71, DETROIT 35: DETROIT — Keldyn Schubert led three Longhorns into double figures with 15 points, and McLeod pulled away with a big third quarter to earn a 71-35 win over Detroit.
Schubert added seven rebounds and eight assists or the Longhorns, who led 31-24 at the half but out scored the Eagles 25-7 in the third stanza. Nathan Parker added 13 points, Silas Murdock 12 and Casey Smith 11 points, seven steals and six assists.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 61, U. HILL 38: BETTIE — Judson Jones scored 14 points, Jacob Burleson and Jordan Samples hit for 11 apiece and the Avinger Indians earned a 61-38 win over Union Hill on Friday.
Jones had six rebounds, Burleson seven rebounds and Samples finished off a double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds. Jaxon Neal finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Indians, who outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 in the third to take control of things.
PRIVATE
CHCS 82, ST. MARY’S 48: Will Horne knocked down eight 3-points and finished with 30 points, Isaac Adams recorded a double-double and Christian Heritage Classical School earned an 82-48 win over St. Mary’s.
Adams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Trey Stone 14 points, five assists and two steals and Carson Lambert three points and eight rebounds as CHCS moved to 2-0 in district play.
Dominic Tucker scored 29 points and added six rebounds, five assists and five steals in the loss for St. Mary’s. Fareed Khan had 10 points and three rebounds, Taylor Darnell seven points, three rebounds, two steals and a block and Brennan Billodeaux two assists and five steals.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 77, N. DIANA 25: GLADEWATER — Dennis Allen led a balanced Bear attack with 19 points, and Gladewater rolled to a 77-25 win over the New Diana Eagles.
K’havia Reese added 17 points for the Bears, who also got 15 from Kollin Lewis, nine from Tyrone Maddox, seven from Nick Lincoln, six from Eli Kates and four from Michael Lewis.
Cohle Sherman had six, Chase Woodrum five, Sam Qualls and Kaid Brack four each, Matthew Smith three and Cagan Abbas and Jacob Newland two each in the loss for New Diana.
DISTRICT 16-3A
W. RUSK 43, WASKOM 39: NEW LONDON — Jaxon Farquhar paced West Rusk with 11 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists on the night, as the Raiders earned a 43-39 win over Waskom.
Torami Dixon finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Raiders. Jimmie Harper had six points, six rebounds and three assists, Carson Martin six points, Andon Mata five points, four rebounds and six steals, Geremiah Smith five points, two assists and two steals and Omarion Anthony two points, two rebounds and two steals.
JUNIOR HIGH
SCORES: Judson 8th 43, Nacogdoches Moses 11; Nacogdoches Moses 33, Judson 7th 22