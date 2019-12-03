■ HALLSVILLE 90, RUSK 46: RUSK — Benjamin Samples poured in 36 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Bobcats in a 90-46 Hallsville win over Rusk.
Ryan Pondant added 12 points, Tanner Benson 10, Taven Jackel and Jai Locario nine apiece, Joseph Melendez and Trenton Smith four each and David Ruff, Zachar Florence and Connor Smith two each.
The Bobcats (4-1) will participate in the Longview Official’s Tournament this weekend.
■ MPCH 68, WHITE OAK 66: WHITE OAK — John French scored 26 points to pace Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, which rallied from a nine-point first quarter deficit to earn a 68-66 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Vincent Rodriguez added 19 points and Trey Washington 13 for MPCH.
Brian Williams dropped in 18 points in the loss for White Oak. Gunner Solis added 14 points and five rebounds, Landon Anderson 12 points, Carson Bower 11 points and five assists, Adrian Mumphrey seven points and Gavin Bdzil four points.
White Oak will participate in the Longview Tournament this weekend.
■ SABINE 51, JEFFERSON 38: LIBERTY CITY — Savoy Goodwyn and Breydan Pobuda recorded double-doubles for Sabine as the Cardinals notched a 51-38 win over Jefferson.
Goodwyn finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Pobuda added 10 points and 10 rebounds. A.J. Gresham chipped in with six points, and David Robinson had four points and seven assists.
■ BIG SANDY 82, NEW DIANA 37: BIG SANDY — Ten Wildcats got into the scorebook, led by Carter Oswalt’s 21 points, and Big Sandy earned an 82-37 win over New Diana.
Joahua Shipman added 18 points, Dakarai Menefee 12 and Kedron Brown 10 for the Wildcats, who led 23-4 after one quarter and 45-18 at halftime.
Big Sandy will face Pineywoods Academy at 6:30 p.m on Thursday at the Brook Hill Tournament.
■ ORE CITY 67, HARMONY 28: ORE CITY — The Ore City Rebels made their home debut a successful one with a 67-28 win over Harmony.
Ryan Shastid paced the Rebels with 29 points. Aaron Nigreville added 12 and Jose Lopez 11.
Logan Baker scored nine in the loss for Harmony.
■ UNION HILL 48, CHCS 44: Tre Venters and JaKobe Griffis scored 13 points apiece to lead Union Hill past Christian Heritage, 48-44, in overtime.
Ryan Brown added nine points, McCarson Youngblood six, L.J. Smith four and Matthew Massingill three.
■ HEAT 75, HAWKINS 41: TYLER — Tyler Heat outscored Hawkins 47-21 in the middle two quarters en route to a 75-41 win.
David Mullins had 12 points in the loss for Hawkins. Zach Conde and Jeramy Torres added 10 apiece, Jayden Dacus four and Paeton Smith and Bryce Burns two apiece.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 63, AVINGER 57: LINDEN — Jordan Swanson scored 18 points, Red Tyson had a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double and Linden-Kildare notched a 63-57 win over Avinger.
LaDavion Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds, Vincent Peters eight points and seven rebounds and Chase Bynum six rebounds for the Tigers.
Jacob Burleson scored 21 points, Judson Jones 16 and Jacob Kinder 10 in the loss for Avinger.
■ MCLEOD 77, QUEEN CITY 24: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel, Keldyn Schubert and Kobe Bonner all recorded double- doubles for McLeod in a 77-24 win over Queen City.
Deel had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Schubert 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, Bonner 16 points and 10 rebounds and Silas Murdock 14 points.
Dylan Scott finished with 15 points in the loss for Queen City.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 99, CENTENARY 83: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team raced past Centenary, 99-83, in the home opener at Solheim Arena.
Nate West recorded his third career triple-double for the YellowJackets, who improved to 5-1. West, a senior guard from Houston, had 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. His three career triple-doubles tied him for the most in American Southwest Conference history.
Five YellowJackets scored in double figures in a game LETU never trailed. Warren Richardson had 13 points, seven boards, two blocks and two steals. John Argue, Brick Fosnight and Justin Moore each scored 11 points.
The Jackets went 13 of 33 from 3-point range, and shot 45.6 percent from the field. The Gents (2-3) shot 44.4 percent from the floor, and were 9 of 29 from long distance.
LeTourneau outrebounded Centenary, 53-36.
LETU will play at Austin College Dec. 16.
JUNIOR HIGH
Foster Middle School took two of three from Judson on Monday. Foster 7th B won 21-17, 7th A won 47-32 and 8th A won 39-36, while Judson 8th B won 22-16
from staff reports