DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 48, JACKSONVILLE 34: HALLSVILLE — A 16-5 run in the second quarter proved to be the difference for Hallsville in a 48-34 win over Jacksonville.
Ryan Pondant had 14 points to pace Hallsville. Benjamin Samples finished with nine points, Taven Jackel eight, Jai Locario six, Tanner Benson four, Danny Marr three and David Ruff and Taylor Shefield two each.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 78, HARMONY 32: WHITE OAK — Landon Anderson knocked down five 3-pointers and paced a balanced Roughneck scoring attack with 15 points, and White Oak moved to 6-1 in district play with a 78-32 win over Harmony.
Brian Williams had 12 points, Dustin Covington and Adrian Mumphrey 11 apiece, Gunner Solis and Carson Bower 10 each, Carson Roling four and Gavin Bzdil three for White Oak. Williams also handed out six ssists, and Mumphrey came away with four steals.
Jax Wilburn and Kyle Jones scored six points apiece in the loss for Harmony.
■ ARP 70, GLADEWATER 69: GLADEWATER — Daniel Clary led four Tigers into double figures with 14 points, and Arp notched a 70-69 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Johnathon Blackwell added 12 points, and Kadaylon Williams and Colton Birdsong finished with 10 apiece for the Tigers.
Eli Kates scored 18, Dennis Allen and K’havia Reese 16 apiece and Garrett Glenn and Jalan Robertson eight each for Gladewater. Brodie Ellis rounded out the scoring with three points.
■ SABINE 56, WEST RUSK 48: LIBERTY CITY — A.J. Gresham and Savoy Goodwyn combined for 32 points and 15 rebounds, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied for a 56-48 win over West Rusk.
Gresham had 19 points and five rebounds, and Goodwyn went double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, who trailed 25-15 at halftime. Bre’den Ford finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists, and David Robinson chipped in with nine points, four assists and three steals.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 86, DAINGERFIELD 33: TATUM — Jayden Boyd led a balanced Eagle attack with 18 points, and Tatum rolled to an 86-33 win over Daingerfield.
Boyd also had six rebounds and two blocks for the Eagles, who outscored Daingerfield 15-0 in the final quarter. Dalone Fuller and Kendric Malone had 12 points and six rebounds apiece, Haden Crowley 11 points and five rebounds, Trey Fite 10 points and five rebounds, Ty Bridges nine points, Decartiyay Allison five points and four steals, Markendrick Beall four points, Drake Walton three points and Bryan Hawkins two points.
■ ORE CITY 54, HUGHES SPRINGS 52: HUGHES SPRINGS — Ryan Shastid scored 24 points, and the Ore City Rebels knocked off Hughes Springs, 54-52, in double overtime.
Devin Flournoy had 22 points in the loss for Hughes Springs.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 80, BECKVILLE 56: BIG SANDY — Joshua Shipman torched the nets for 29 points, Carter Oswalt added 24 for the Wildcats and Big Sandy rolled to an 80-56 win over Beckville.
Brian Pullum added 12 points, Dakarai Menefee 11 and Caden Minter and Kedron Brown two apiece.
Big Sandy moves to 18-5 overall and 6-0 in district play with the win.
■ HAWKINS 80, HARLETON 36: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks jumped out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter and rolled to an 80-36 win over Harleton.
Paeton Smith and Bryce Burns had 16 points apiece, and Zach Conde added 11 for the Hawks. Jayden Dacus and Jeramy Torres finished with 10 apiece, Marshall White eight, David Mullins seven and Rowdy Burns two.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MAUD 59, LINDEN-KILDARE 50: LINDEN — Kagen Minter scored 27 points to lead Maud past Linden-Kildare, 59-50.
Red Tyson had 17 points, Chase Bynum 12, Jordan Swanson 10, LaDavion Johnson nine, Vincent Peters eight and Mason Johnson three in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Peters added 12 rebounds, Swanson 11 rebounds, Tyson nine rebounds and Johnson seven rebounds, four steals and six assists.
■ MCLEOD 56, DETROIT 23: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double led the way for McLeod, and the Longhorns moved to 6-0 in district play (25-2 overall) with a 56-23 win over Detroit.
Kobe Bonner added 10 points and five rebounds, and Keldyn Schubert finished with eight points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ ALTO 65, DOUGLASS 59: DOUGLASS — Jay Pope led the way with 14 points, Skyler Atkins (12), Keithen Jenkins (12) and Jackson Duplichain (10) all joined him in double figures and Alto earned a 65-59 win over Douglass.
Kurrin Sai Jackson had nine points, Jerrion Skinner five and Clayton Terry two for the Yellowjackets.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 69, PARIS TRINITY 44: John Sawyer paced Longview HEAT with 21 points in a 69-44 win over Trinity Christian of Paris.
Sawyer also had four assists and five steals. Braden McMullin added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Elijah Grimes chipped in with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, Ben Hill 10 points, two rebounds and two assists, Oakley Vallery six points, three rebounds and three assists, Nick O’Connell three points, Brentton Jenkins two points and three assists, Luke Starrett two points and three rebounds, Joey Stipp two points and Dade Goforth two points.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 95, BELHAVEN 73: JACKSON, Miss. – Nate West continued to do his thing, and LeTourneau University men’s basketball team followed suit.
West recorded his second straight triple-double, and LETU beat host Belhaven, 95-73, Thursday night. West finished with 31 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his American Southwest Conference-leading fifth career triple-double. It is his third this season.
John Argue scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three blocks. Justin Moore added 10 points. Andrew Eberhardt, Warren Richardson and Elijah Gerber each scored eight.
The YellowJackets will meet Louisiana College 3 p.m. today in Pineville, Louisiana.
